Vivaldi gets more powerful and works across all devices including iPhones and in cars.

Oslo, Norway, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, we launched Vivaldi on iOS. This means you can experience browsing that is powerful, personal, and private on all major platforms – Windows, macOS, Linux, Raspberry Pi, iOS, Android, and Android Automotive – making it a truly cross-platform browser.

We are thrilled about our cross-platform expansion and to add to our excitement, our new update on desktop – Vivaldi 6.4 – releases with significant enhancements.

You can download the new version on your desktop and notebooks and enjoy the browser’s unrivalled customizable functionality and powerful built-in features.

Browse on desktop, mobile, and in cars

We started building Vivaldi on desktop with a distinctive look and feel with the aim of extending the same design philosophy to multiple platforms.

Today, whichever platform you use, you will feel at home with Vivaldi’s customizable user interface and a familiar set of built-in tools such as the Speed Dials, Desktop-style tabs, Panels, Notes, a Reading List, a Tracker and Ad Blocker, and Vivaldi Sync.

Sync your data, cross-platform

Vivaldi Sync keeps your data accessible between your computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Pop-out Videos and stay in control

We have heard you loud and clear: You need to adjust the volume level on the fly in the Pop-out Video (Picture-in-Picture) player. In this update, we have added full volume level controls to the Pop-Out Video player.

Manage your emails and schedules effortlessly with Mail and Calendar

The combination of a built-in Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader makes the browser unique.

Vivaldi Mail makes it quick and easy to handle multiple email accounts in a single browser tab. You can see all emails from all accounts in one view or filter and set up your own custom views. You can configure Vivaldi Mail to your heart’s content! Just like the infamously customizable Vivaldi Browser.

About Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi is headquartered in Oslo, with offices in Reykjavik, Boston, and Palo Alto. Learn more about it at vivaldi.com.

