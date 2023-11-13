Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry: Product Estimates and Development Opportunities

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Data Book – Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Micro Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry was estimated at USD 24.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s electric vehicle charging station sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 121.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the EVCI market can be attributed to the growing number of consumers adopting electric vehicles, which is driven by the need to make environmentally conscious decisions, increasing fuel costs, favorable government subsidies, and lower cost of ownership over the vehicle’s lifecycle.

The growing demand for electric vehicles is further driving the demand for sufficient charging infrastructure, thereby driving the market’s growth. Various electric vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo, Kia Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford, among others, are collaborating with the charging infrastructure providers for easy availability of charging stations. For instance, In November 2020, ChargePoint, Inc. announced its partnership with Volvo Car USA LLC to provide a seamless charging experience to Volvo car drivers.

ChargePoint, Inc. will offer Home Flex home chargers to Volvo Car drivers owing to this partnership which will enable drivers to charge their cars at home. Moreover, Delta Electronics, Inc.; Enel X; and Ecotap BV; among others; are focusing on the development of solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. For instance, under the Honda SmartCharge program, Enel X is currently working on the development of a solar-powered charging station in Hawaii (U.S.) in partnership with the Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.

Furthermore, various companies are working towards upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient for long-distance travel. Some of the electric vehicles manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc., and Nissan, are focusing on providing compatibility for their electric vehicles for public charging networks. For instance, Nissan in November 2019, announced that buyers of the new Nissan LEAF and Nissan LEAF would be able to charge their vehicles across EVgo’s charging network which comprises 750 public charging stations.

Micro Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The global micro mobility charging infrastructure market size was estimated at USD 4.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2023 to 2030. One of the main factors influencing the market growth is the rising use of micro mobility vehicles like e-scooters and e-bikes to reduce carbon emissions. There are several uses for micro mobility cars in the commercial and transportation sectors. Manufacturers of micro mobility vehicles are undertaking several endeavors to set up charging networks all around the world. For instance, TIER, a German e-scooter firm, raised USD 250 million from SoftBank in November 2020 to build micro mobility vehicle charging networks throughout Berlin. Such measures are encouraging for the market for micro mobility charging infrastructure during the upcoming years.

The micro-mobility charging infrastructure market is segmented based on vehicle type, charger type, power source, and end-use. Based on vehicle type, the market is further divided into e-scooters, e-bikes, e-unicycles, and e-skateboards. The e-scooters segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Customers prefer e-scooters for shorter travel distances because they require less parking space and have quick recharge times. Most e-scooter charging stations include a designated parking place, which lessens traffic congestion and air pollution caused by vehicles. Additionally, these charging stations are adaptable to any e-scooter design and can be efficiently created based on the area available. These factors are expected to help to boost the segment’s growth. The graph below depicts the fuel taxation rates in percentage across countries as per the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell. The increasing crude oil consumption and imports by various countries have led to an increase in fuel taxation rates leading consumers to opt for e-scooters to avoid higher fuel consumption costs, propelling the segment’s growth.

