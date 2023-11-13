Stem Cells Industry: The Key To Curing Diseases And Unlocking The Power Of Healing

Stem cells industry data book covers human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells production, mesenchymal stem cells, stem cells and cancer stem cells market.

Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Insights

The global human embryonic stem cells market size was valued USD 1.10 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2023-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Application of hESCs as a promising donor source for cellular transplantation therapies is anticipated to bolster progress through to 2025. hESCs technology tends to be useful for tissue engineering in humans due to high histocompatibility between host and graft.

Maintenance of developmental potential for contribution of derivatives of all three germ layers is an important feature of these cells. This ability remains consistent even after clonal derivation or prolonged undifferentiated proliferation, thus pronouncing its accelerated uptake. In addition, these are capable in expressing high level of alkaline phosphatase, key transcription factors, and telomerase. These factors are found to be of great importance in the maintenance of the inner cellular mass pluripotency.

Furthermore, hESCs can be easily differentiated into defined neurons, neural lineages, oligodendrocytes, and astrocytes. Aforementioned characteristic makes it useful in studying the sequence of events that take place during early neurodevelopment. However, use of stem cells derived from viable embryos is fraught with ethical issues, prompting scientists to explore other methods to generate ESCs. The other methods include derivation of embryonic germ cells, stem cells from dead embryos, and other techniques.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Insights

The induced pluripotent stem cells production market was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2022 and the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030. The increase in demand for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in comparison to Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) has offered a significant drive to the market. Advantages such as no stem cell-related ethical issues, personalized treatment, and flexibility during cell-based research have created a favorable scenario for market growth. In addition, the prevalence of chronic disorders is also driving the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cells production market, as conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and many more can be treated by utilizing iPSCs-mediated therapy. For example, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 537 million people are already living with diabetes in 2021.

The rising research activities during COVID-19 pandemic have positively impacted the market. The pandemic fueled research in many fields as the SARS CoV-2 infection resulted in many diseases in the patients. For instance, in April 2021, researchers from USA stated that up to 25% of COVID-19 patients suffered cardiac dysfunction. Through their research article, they demonstrated the pathogenesis via exposure of iPSCs-derived cardiac cells to SARS CoV-2, and similar alterations were confirmed from human autopsy specimens of the patients. Such insights allow the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as drug or therapy development platforms and their utilization in the management of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market insights

The global mesenchymal stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 3.02 Billion in 2022, the market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030. An exponential increase in Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) based research and its implications in the field of regenerative medicine is anticipated to fuel the industry expansion. Moreover, the constantly evolving landscape of cell therapies is also anticipated to propel investments in the mesenchymal stem cells market space; large-scale operational firms are targeting small or emerging players with an operating strategy of acquisition to bolster their market presence.

The strong pipeline of mesenchymal stem cell-based products coupled with emerging applications of mesenchymal stem cells is anticipated to accelerate the industry growth. For instance, in 2022, the U.S.FDA has approved around 19 stem cell therapies for range of life-threatening disorders. Some of these therapies include, BREYANZI of BMS, ALLOCORD, KYMIRAH of Novartis etc. Moreover, a substantial number of companies are exploring the potential of MSCs as therapeutic regime for the management of inflammatory conditions, in turn, boosting market growth.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Insights

The global cancer stem cells market size was reached USD 2.59 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Although stem cell-based cancer treatment is facing regulatory and ethical challenges, the market is growing worldwide. With increasing awareness about these cells, there is steady growth in the R&D for the development of effective and novel treatment methods based on stem cells.

Furthermore, continuous rise has been observed in the number of research studies on cancer stem cells (CSCs) being published. These studies have helped healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. This is expected to create tremendous growth prospects for the market.

Furthermore, improvements in experimental approaches, in particular, in vitro assay systems have enabled scientists to establish relationship between different cell types in a tumor and their microenvironment. This has led to development of a broad therapeutic portfolio for CSCs and their associated key pathways for restricting growth of the tumor and providing improved clinical outcome.

Stem Cells Market Insights

The global stem cells market size was valued USD 13.26 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Stem cells are cells that can differentiate into a variety of other cells, eventually forming organs or tissues. Many studies have been conducted over the years to assess the true potential of stem cells, leading to a variety of applications in the fields of genetic disease treatment, neurological disorders, oncology, and organ regeneration. The market is driven by the rising number of banks, growing focus on increasing therapeutic potential of these products, and extensive research for the development of regenerative medicines, among other factors.

The growing focus on regenerative therapies is fueling market expansion. iPSCs are becoming increasingly popular for the creation of customized cellular therapies, and opening up new possibilities in regenerative medicine. For instance, in September 2020, researchers from Duke-NUS and Monash University discovered the first stem cell that can aid in the treatment of placenta issues during pregnancy. The researchers devised a new method for producing induced trophoblast stem cells that can be used to generate placenta cells. The research will aid in the development of an in-vitro human placenta model and pave the way for future therapies.

Moreover, COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst for promoting the market growth. Several countries such as U.S., China, and Iran, have started conducting clinical trials using cellular therapies for treatment of COVID-19 infections. Furthermore, the use of cell therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients has yielded excellent results, which is fueling market expansion. In January 2020, a group of researchers in Beijing, China, tested stem cell treatment on patients to see if it was beneficial against COVID-19. The study found that administering intravenous clinical-grade MSCs to COVID-19 patients during first trial of treatment, improved their functional results and promoted enhanced recovery.

Stem Cells Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the stem cell industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space.

Key players operating in the stem cells industry are –

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

• Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

• CellGenix GmbH

• Angel Biotechnology

• PromoCell GmbH

• Kite Pharma

• Lonza

• Cellartis AB

• Celgene Corporation

• Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

• Osiris Therapeutics

• Genea Biocells

• Waisman Biomanufacturing

• Bioheart Inc.

• Tigenix

• Caladrius Biosciences

• Gamida Cell