Lucintel Forecasts the Global Server Virtualization Market to Reach $11.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global server virtualization market looks promising with opportunities in the banking financial services and insurance, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, and transportation & logistics markets. The global server virtualization market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are business operations are increasingly automated through the utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing application of cloud computing and virtualization based on OS containers, and rising need of adopting it solutions in accordance with shifts in consumer preferences.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in server virtualization market to 2030 by component (hardware, hypervisor, and services), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), organization size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), end use (banking financial services & insurance, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware, hypervisor, and services are the major segments of server virtualization market by component. Lucintel forecasts that service will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of necessity for expertise, continual support, and the enduring aspect of managing virtualization.

Within this market, banking financial services & insurance will remain the largest segment due to its complex procurement requirements, which involve regulatory compliance, risk management, and cost optimization.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing necessity to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in order to stimulate market growth within this region, as well as, existence of numerous big and small businesses around the area.

Vmware, Oracle, Red Hat, Citrix, Microsoft, Google, 12K2 Networks, PCS, Huawei, and Proxmox Servers Solutions are the major suppliers in the server virtualization market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

SSL and fluorescent lighting Market

Vision Sensor Market

Plastic Film & Sheet Market

Polyphthalamide Market

Styrene Acrylonitrile Market

Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market