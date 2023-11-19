Lumos Dental New Haven Introduces Innovative In-House Dental Savings Plan

New Haven, USA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Lumos Dental New Haven is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive In-House Dental Savings Plan, designed to provide significant cost savings for patients who do not have dental insurance. With this groundbreaking initiative, Lumos Dental New Haven aims to make quality dental care more accessible and affordable to everyone in the community.

The In-House Dental Savings Plan offers a unique opportunity for patients to save over $315 annually, just with their routine cleaning appointments. This cost-effective plan is designed to ensure that individuals and families can access essential dental services without the financial burden associated with traditional dental insurance.

Key Features of the Lumos Dental New Haven In-House Dental Savings Plan:

Significant Savings:

Members of the plan can enjoy substantial cost savings on preventive and restorative dental services. With no annual maximums, no waiting periods, and no deductibles, patients can confidently pursue the care they need without financial barriers.

Comprehensive Coverage:

The plan covers a wide range of dental services, including routine exams, cleanings, X-rays, and more. Members also receive discounts on procedures such as fillings, crowns, and even orthodontic treatment.

Easy Enrollment:

Lumos Dental New Haven has made it incredibly straightforward for patients to enroll in the plan. There is no extensive paperwork or complicated approval processes. Patients can sign up quickly and conveniently.

Exclusive Member Benefits:

Plan members receive priority scheduling, ensuring they can secure the most convenient appointment times. Lumos Dental New Haven is committed to providing the highest level of care to its members.

Dr. Jennifer, the lead dentist at Lumos Dental New Haven, expressed the clinic’s dedication to providing exceptional dental care to all members of the community. “Our In-House Dental Savings Plan is a testament to our commitment to patient well-being. We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality dental care without financial obstacles. By offering this plan, we aim to create healthier smiles while lightening the financial burden for our patients.”

The Lumos Dental New Haven In-House Dental Savings Plan is available to patients of all ages and can be tailored to individual and family needs. To learn more about this innovative offering and to sign up, please visit the website or contact Lumos Dental New Haven at (203)680-9831.