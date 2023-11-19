Esposito, Gunn, David, Swallow among Next Wave of Celebrities to Attend FAN EXPO Portland in January

PORTLAND, Ore., 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — FAN EXPO Portland today announced its next wave of celebrity guests, and with eight additions to the standout roster that already includes favorites from across many fandoms, there will be something—and someone—for everyone at this year’s convention, set for January 12-14, 2024, at the Oregon Convention Center.

Joining the annual pop culture extravaganza are Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, “Avengers: Infinity War”), Keith David (The Thing, The Princess and the Frog), Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian,” “Supernatural”), Jeff Ward (“One Piece,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Titus Welliver (“Bosch,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Ethan Suplee (“My Name is Earl,” Remember the Titans) and Eman Esfandi (“Ahsoka,” King Richard).

The prolific veteran film, television and stage actor, director and producer Esposito, in addition to his role as “Moff Gideon” on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” is well known by television audiences for his iconic portrayal of drug kingpin “Gus Fring” in AMC’s critically acclaimed award-winning series “Breaking Bad.” Some of Esposito’s most memorable performances can be seen in films such as Rabbit Hole, The Usual Suspects, Smoke, The Last Holiday and Spike Lee’s films Do the Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, School Daze and Malcolm X.

Gunn played “Kraglin” in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequels in 2017 and this year, as well as providing the physical performance via motion capture for “Rocket Raccoon” in the films plus Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. He also portrayed “Kirk Gleason” throughout the seven-year run of “Gilmore Girls” among his 60+ acting credits.

David co-starred as “Childs” in the 1982 horror classic The Thing opposite Kurt Russell and Wilford Brimley. He has won three Emmys and is a Tony award nominee. In addition to a solid body of on-screen live action work in films such as 21 Bridges, Crash and Platoon, he has made quite a name in voice acting, lending his talents to feature films like The Princess and the Frog and the Ken Burns documentary Jackie Robinson among hundreds of credits.

With her portrayal of “The Armorer” in “The Mandalorian” in the hit Netflix series “The Mandalorian,” Swallow added another role to her growing resume. She also appeared as “Kim Fischer,” a regular on “The Mentalist” and as “Amara / The Darkness” in the 11th season of “Supernatural.” She also lent her voice to the role of “Lisa Tepes” in the animated Netflix fantasy action series “Castlevania.”

Ward currently stars as “Buggy” in the action Netflix series “One Piece,” following up on a three-year, 45-episode spin in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” as “Deke Shaw,” the complex character who proved popular with fans. He also co-starred in the 2021 Netflix horror/drama mini-series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” and portrayed Charles Manson in the Lifetime TV movie “Manson’s Lost Girls” in 2016.

Welliver starred in the title role in the decorated Netflix series “Bosch” and its current Freevee sequel “Bosch: Legacy.” He’s a familiar face to viewers, having appeared in more than 100 productions including Argo, Gone Baby Gone, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Good Wife,” “Deadwood” and many others.

Suplee has had nearly 100 film and TV roles, from comedies like the Kevin Smith productions Mallrats, Dogma and Clerks III, “My Name is Earl,” and “Boy Meets World” to dramas such as Remember the Titans and The Butterfly Effect.

Esfandi co-starred opposite Rosario Dawson, David Tennant and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in this year’s Disney+ miniseries “Ahsoka,” part of the Star Wars universe. He has also been seen in King Richard with Will Smith and The Inspection with Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union.

The eight are added to a strong FAN EXPO Portland celebrity roster that includes Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), the “Charmed” duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, the “Daredevil” tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time,” “Spin City”), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Peter Cullen (Transformers), Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous) and Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now. Advance pricing is available until December 28, 2023. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

