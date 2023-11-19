Midcomp Announces Innovative Range of Digital Printing Equipment and Solutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Midcomp, a leading provider of digital printing equipment and solutions in South Africa, is pleased to announce an innovative range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of the printing industry. Midcomp has been a trusted partner for printers and print service providers across the country since 1997.

Midcomp provides an extensive range of products and services that cover various aspects of digital printing, such as GIS/AEC/CAD printing, HP Latex print and cut, flatbed printing, large-format printing, textile printing, finishing equipment, colour, and workflow management, and more. Midcomp offers dependable and affordable printing solutions for any printing need, from world-class engineering and production of printing equipment and consumables to distribution of leading brands such as HP, Zund, Caldera, and Onyx.

Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of digital printing equipment and solutions in South Africa and throughout the African continent. Our mission is to provide high-quality products and services that exceed the demands of our consumers and add value to their businesses.

Midcomp serves its customers with competence and expertise, with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and distributors throughout Sub Sahara Africa. The company’s knowledgeable and friendly staff offers technical support and after-sales service for all its products and services.

Midcomp Africa, a dedicated export division, offers tailor-made product portfolios sourced globally and delivered anywhere in the world. Midcomp Africa focuses on the specific needs of the African printing environment, where small, medium, and large-scale printers all contribute equally to digital print production. We are passionate about digital printing and committed to providing our customers with the best solutions available. We are constantly developing and expanding our product and service offerings to meet the market’s changing demands.

Midcomp cordially invites printers and print service providers of all sizes and experiences seeking high-quality digital printing equipment and solutions to explore their product and service offerings. Visit their website to learn more about their products, expertise, and legacy.https://www.midcomp.co.za/

About:

