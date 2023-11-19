Marianne K. Henderson, MS PMP, Senior Advisor at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, NIH, Joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board

Collaboration is a key aspect of our vision, and we believe that working together could bring substantial benefits to the greater biobanking community. Marianne will lend her expertise to CloudLIMS as we strive to further develop a robust LIMS software that addresses the existing and emerging challenges of biobanking and, at the same time, future-proofs biobanks to address diverse challenges, right from securely managing complex datasets to assuring sample quality to automating workflows to meeting compliance goals.

Marianne currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Division Resources and Biobanking within the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics of the U.S. National Cancer Institute, NIH. In this role, she provides critical support for large program and contract management, as well as infrastructure planning for molecular epidemiology. Her dedication to the field of biobanking is evident through her active involvement in the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER). She served as President of ISBER from 2011 to 2012 and chaired the Organizational Advisory Committee from 2012 to 2019, and is currently active in the Science Policy, and Education and Training Communities of Practice (CoP).

Ms. Henderson’s exemplary contributions to biobanking have earned her the prestigious ISBER Founders Award and the ISBER Distinguished Leadership and Service Award. Her recognition within the field is a testament to her global impact and unwavering dedication to the advancement of biobanking practices.