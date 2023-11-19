Lafayette Process Servers Offers The Best Legal Support Services

Carencro, LA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — When legal papers need to be served in Louisiana, Lafayette Process Servers is often the only reliable source to ensure the job gets done. For nearly two decades, they have served the legal profession and ensured the wheels of justice keep turning.

Lafayette Process Servers, founded and run by Scott Frank, is a high-quality, affordable legal services company specializing in process serving, same-day courier service, and other legal services. It has also recently become a registered agent and received its BOC-3 accreditation for the transportation industry.

“We are reliably known as the one-stop shop for legal services in Lafayette and the surrounding areas,” commented Frank. “When clients seek consistent, responsive, and effective service, we are their go-to choice.”

Their trained, qualified and vetted process servers uphold the highest standards. They wear body cameras during the serving process. Body cameras provide an extra layer of safety for staff and a guarantee for clients.

The body camera footage provides video footage documentation that serves to prove that the service was completed. Their time-stamped videos offer extra validation if someone contests service in court or if you want preliminary evidence of our service.

Frank has built a career as the most reputable process server in Louisiana. His reputation has also spread to Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, with customers choosing Lafayette Process Servers over mediocre local alternatives.

A solid process server is crucial to the success of any legal matter, as cases can be dismissed for improper service. That’s why attorneys and individuals choose Lafayette Process Servers to get the job done right.

Many types of legal documents must be personally served on an individual. For some legal matters, “substituted service” on a representative at a defendant’s home or business will suffice. For businesses, service must be made by the Secretary of State.

There are many other rules and procedures that govern proper service of documents in various types of cases, and these rules vary from town to town, county to county and state to state. A process server, such as those from Lafayette Process Servers, knows the laws inside out and can be relied on.

Lafayette Process Servers do more than just serve process; they offer a variety of legal support services, such as background checks, courthouse research, and others.

Clients have praised the company in many testimonials. “Great service. I have used Scott several times for service from out of state. He does a great job,” said Tamara Zacchea.

For more about their services:

Phone: 337-314-9370

Email: info@lafayette-process-servers.com

Website: https://lafayette-process-servers.com/