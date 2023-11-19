Mobile Mark, Inc. Announces New MX 900 Product Platform

Itasca, IL, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark, Inc., a manufacturer of infrastructure, vehicle device, Fixed Sites, and embedded antennas for wireless applications from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz, announces a new product solution platform, the MX 900 Series with the first product release, the MXG944.

At Mobile Mark, Inc., for nearly 40 years, our team has made a difference. We deliver engineering excellence and production flexibility at our corporate and manufacturing headquarters outside Chicago, IL. The MXG944 is USA-made and exceeds the Buy American Act.

The MX900 series products, with up to nine elements within a single, compact, aerodynamic, stylish Radom, are game changers in Public Safety, Fleet Management, and Public Transportation industries. These nine-cable, Multiband Antennas come standard with four cellular elements for dual-carrier 2×2 MIMO or one-carrier 4×4 MIMO coverage on both 5G/LTE and Wi-Fi 6e specifically, 5G Sub-6: 617-960 MHz, three dBi, 1710-7200 MHz, four dBi, Wi-Fi 6e: 2.4-2.5 GHz, three dBi, 4.9-7.2 GHz, four dBi GNSS: 1561, 1575 & 1602 MHz, twenty-six dB, five dBi.

These capabilities enable the MXG944 to simultaneously send and receive large volumes of voice and data from multiple carriers. Perfect for today’s advanced multiband routers. Learn more about the advanced features of the MX Series antennas with the MXG944, the latest release of Mobile Mark Wireless Solutions.

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more at www.Mobile Mark.com.