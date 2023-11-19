Green Cleaning for a Sustainable Future: Maximum Wash’s Eco-Friendly Practices

Auckland, NZ, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Maximum Wash proudly announces its commitment to a greener, more sustainable future through its eco-friendly house-washing practices in an era where environmental responsibility is paramount. Specialising in soft washing techniques and utilising eco-friendly and biodegradable cleaning products, Maximum Wash is leading in the quest for a cleaner planet.

Traditional house-washing methods often involve excessive water consumption and harsh chemical detergents that can harm the environment. Maximum Wash recognises this and has revolutionised its approach to minimise the carbon footprint associated with exterior cleaning.

Soft Washing: Less Water, Maximum Impact

At the heart of Maximum Wash’s sustainable practices is soft washing technology. Unlike high-pressure methods that waste water and risk damaging surfaces, soft washing uses a gentle yet effective approach that relies on specialised equipment to apply a biodegradable cleaning solution. This method not only conserves water but also prevents surface degradation.

“While traditional pressure washing can dislodge paint, damaged wood, and wastes water, our soft washing techniques ensure the longevity of your surfaces while reducing water consumption,” said Bas Van Wel, owner of Maximum Wash.

Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Cleaning Products

In addition to water conservation, Maximum Wash goes the extra mile by exclusively using eco-friendly and biodegradable cleaning products. These products are carefully chosen for their effectiveness in removing dirt, grime, and mould while also being gentle on the environment. They break down naturally without leaving harmful residues behind, safeguarding local ecosystems and water sources.

“Our choice of cleaning products reflects our commitment to minimising our environmental impact. We believe in achieving clean surfaces and contributing to a healthier planet,” added Bas Van Wel.

A Sustainable Partnership for a Cleaner Tomorrow

Maximum Wash invites houseowners and businesses to join them in their mission to create a sustainable future. By choosing Maximum Wash for their house washing needs, clients invest in their properties’ longevity and beauty and participate in environmentally responsible practices.

About Maximum Wash

Maximum Wash is a leading provider of exterior cleaning services. The company offers various services, including house washing, roof washing, decks and water blasting, gutter cleaning, and roof treatments. Maximum Wash uses state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to provide safe and effective cleaning services. The company’s experienced professionals are committed to providing quality service that exceeds customer expectations.

Website: https://maximumwash.co.nz/

GMB: https://goo.gl/maps/3nZqdbXTvxk9L4nU6

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZF6_2398mYg

Maximum Wash- Exterior Cleaning Auckland

Address: 3 Pukemiro Street, Onehunga, Auckland 1061, New Zealand

Phone: +64 27 206 8025