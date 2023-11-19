Sip & Pearl Jewelry Making Takes Belmore by Storm at Canterbury League Club!

NSW, Australia, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to spend your Sunday in Belmore, Sydney? Look no further! Bartega, located at Canterbury League Club, invites you to immerse yourself in an exquisite experience with their Sip & Pearl event on Sunday, 19th November.

🌟 Sip & Pearl: A Celebration of Freshwater Pearl Jewelry Designs

This exclusive event is set to be a perfect blend of creativity, relaxation, and indulgence. With a focus on Freshwater Pearl jewelry designs, Sip & Pearl offers a fantastic opportunity to celebrate a special occasion or simply enjoy a relaxed catch-up with friends in a stylish setting.

🎨 Craft Your Own Unique Freshwater Pearl Jewelry

Picture this: Sipping on your favorite beverage, savoring delectable canapés, all while crafting your very own unique Freshwater Pearl jewelry. The event is designed for individuals of all skill levels, whether you’re a seasoned jewelry maker or a complete novice. No prior experience or knowledge is required!

💎 Professional Finishing, Ready to Wear

Pricing for this extraordinary experience starts from just $75, which includes a delightful cocktail on arrival and scrumptious canapés to keep your creative energy flowing. The pieces you craft will be professionally clasped and finished by the expert Sip & Pearl team, ensuring they are ready to wear and enjoy straight away.

🎉 A Memorable 18+ Experience

This event promises not only a chance to create beautiful jewelry but also an opportunity to make lasting memories with friends. Please note that the event is exclusively for those aged 18 and above, adding an extra layer of sophistication and enjoyment.

📍 Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 19th November

Time: 2PM to 5PM

Location: Bartega at Canterbury League Club, Belmore, Sydney

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary fusion of creativity and luxury! Secure your spot at Bartega’s Sip & Pearl event now and treat yourself to a day of artistic expression and indulgence. Grab your friends and make it a day to remember!

Book your tickets today at Bartega and get ready to sip, savor, and create your own masterpiece at Sip & Pearl. See you there!

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, large function spaces, lounges and a 24-hour health club.

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au