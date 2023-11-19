Climate Warriors: Accustom Air’s Green Initiatives for Sustainable Cooling

Adelaide, Australia, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Accustom Air, a trailblazer in the HVAC industry, is proud of its commitment to environmental stewardship through a series of green initiatives promoting sustainable cooling. Recognising the impact of air conditioning on carbon emissions, Accustom Air is pioneering efforts to reduce the carbon footprint by advocating for energy-efficient AC systems and implementing eco-friendly practices.

Promoting Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

Accustom Air is at the forefront of the fight against climate change by championing energy-efficient cooling solutions. The company is actively promoting and installing state-of-the-art air conditioning systems that adhere to the highest energy efficiency standards. By encouraging the adoption of these systems, Accustom Air empowers customers to reduce energy consumption and lower their carbon footprint while enjoying optimal indoor comfort.

Sustainable Practices in Installation and Maintenance

Beyond the products, Accustom Air is implementing eco-conscious practices in its installation and maintenance services. The company’s technicians are trained to optimise system performance, ensuring cooling units operate at peak efficiency. Accustom Air is also committed to responsibly disposing of old equipment to minimise environmental impact.

Innovative Refrigerant Management

Accustom Air is at the forefront of adopting environmentally friendly refrigerants with low global warming potential. By steering away from traditional refrigerants known for their adverse environmental effects, the company aims to set new industry standards and pave the way for a more sustainable cooling future.

Bradlee Pritchard, owner of Accustom Air, stated, “As Climate Warriors, we believe that every business has a role to play in combating climate change. Accustom Air is proud to be in the HVAC industry’s transition towards sustainability. Through our green initiatives, we aim to redefine how people think about cooling, making it synonymous with comfort and environmental responsibility.”

About Accustom Air

Accustom Air is your reliable partner for all your air conditioning needs in South Australia. They are a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals dedicated to providing high-quality Aircon repair and installation services for residential and commercial clients. With years of experience in the industry, they have built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and exceptional customer service. At Accustom Air, they provide prompt and efficient air conditioner repair services to get your unit back up and running in no time.

