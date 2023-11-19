The global biopesticides market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global biopesticides market looks promising with opportunities in the seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar spray markets. The global biopesticides market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high expenses related to the creation of new synthetic crop protection products, government awareness campaigns and restrictions on chemical pesticides, and the growing popularity of organic food.

In this market, bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bionematicides, and bioherbicides are the major segments of biopesticides market by type.

Lucintel forecast that bioinsecticides is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because it is being employed more frequently as a result of increased insect resistance and a resurgence in agricultural output, along with the numerous insect pests are known to negatively impact crop growth and to cause losses in agriculture by damaging crops after harvest or while they are being stored.

Within this market, foliar spray will remain the largest segment because the foliar spray is widely used by farmers since it helps control pests in the plant’s afflicted areas, as well as, it is said to be more effective as it is easy and safe to use.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to customers’ growing desire for organic food and their growing knowledge of food residue levels, and farmers’ adoption of biological crop protection inputs is being urged by the need to achieve international export standards.

BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Upl, Pro Farm, Novozymes, Isagro, Nufarm, Certis, and Koppert are the major suppliers in the biopesticides market.

