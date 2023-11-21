The global combine harvesters market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global combine harvesters market looks promising with opportunities in the wheat harvesting, rice harvesting, and soyabeans harvesting markets. The global combine harvesters market is expected to reach an estimated $75.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing global population led to the requirement for crops and cereals and improved farm productivity, fast urbanization and farmers’ growing inclination toward robotic farming methods, and rising investments by key players in extensive research and development (R&D) projects.

In this market, wheel type combine harvester and crawler type combine harvester are the major segments of combine harvesters market by type.

Lucintel forecast that wheel type combine harvester is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because they can be used on a variety of terrains, including hard soil and uneven ground.

Within this market, wheat harvesting will remain the largest segment because the wheat harvesters are relatively efficient and can harvest a large area in a short amount of time.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased use of cutting-edge technology, more backing from the government, and a surge in R&D endeavors inside this region’s market.

Agco, Claas, Deere & Company, Iseki & Co, Kartar Agro, Ks Agrotech, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tractors and Farm Equipment, and Yanmar are the major suppliers in the combine harvesters market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Farm Equipment Rental Market

Mycorrhizae-Based Biofertilizers Market

Agricultural Insurance Market Market

Agricultural Enzymes Market

Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Agricultural Surfactants Market