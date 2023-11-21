The global bio decontamination market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bio decontamination market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing company, life sciences & biotechnology research organization, and hospitals & healthcare facility markets. The global bio decontamination market is expected to reach an estimated $337.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing number of surgical procedures, and increasing demand for low-cost and portable solutions.

In this market, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid, nitrogen dioxideare the major segments of bio decontamination market by agent type.

Lucintel forecasts that hydrogen peroxideis expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it helps to clean the facilities and decontaminate them from infectious microorganisms.

Within this market, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing government support towards healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Amira S.r.l., Chemamde, ClorDiSys, Ecolab, Fedegari Autoclavi, Howorth Air Technology, JCE Biotechnology, Noxilizer, STERIS, TOMI Environmental are the major suppliers in the bio decontamination market.

