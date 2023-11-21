Lucintel Forecasts the Global Biopsy Device Market to Reach $3.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global biopsy device market looks promising with opportunities in the breast biopsy, lung biopsy, colorectal biopsy, and prostate biopsy markets. The global biopsy device market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in biopsy device market to 2030 by product (needle-based biopsy devices, localization wires, procedure trays, and others), guidance technique (ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and others), application (breast biopsy, lung biopsy, colorectal biopsy, prostate biopsy, and others), end use (hospitals, academic and research institutes, and diagnostic and imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, needle based biopsy instrument, liquid biopsy instrument, localization wire, biopsy forcep, procedure tray, and biopsy table are the major segments of biopsy device market by product. Lucintel forecasts that needle-based biopsy instrument is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, breast biopsy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, Fujifilm, Cardinal Health, and Danaher are the major suppliers in the biopsy device market.

