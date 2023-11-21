Lucintel Forecasts the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Reach $59.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global emotion detection and recognition market looks promising with opportunities in the academia and research, media and entertainment, IT and ITes, healthcare and social assistance, telecommunications, retail and ecommerce, automotive, and BFSI markets. The global emotion detection and recognition market is expected to reach an estimated $59.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for biometric security system and rising popularity of wearable device.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in emotion detection and recognition market to 2030 by component (software and services), application (medical emergency, marketing and advertising, law enforcement, surveillance, and monitoring, entertainment and consumer electronics, and others), end use (academia and research, media and entertainment, IT and ITes, healthcare and social assistance, telecommunications, retail and ecommerce, automotive,BFSI, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, software and service are the major segments of emotion detection and recognition market by component. Lucintel forecasts that service is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, healthcare and social assistance is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

NEC, IBM, Microsoft, Apple, and Google are the major suppliers in the emotion detection and recognition market.

