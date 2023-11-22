Plastic Processing Machinery Industry: The Backbone of the Plastics Market

Global plastic processing machinery industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The market incorporates a wide range of equipment used in the manufacturing and processing plastic products, including injection molding machines, blow molding machines, extrusion machines, and more. The demand for plastic products across various industries, such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and construction, has been a key driver for the expansion of this market.

Access the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Report Highlights

The plastic injection molding machine market was estimated at approximately USD 11.75 billions in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of plastic injection molding machines in the automotive, electronics, and packaging industries is likely to be the key driver for the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Plastic injection molding is suitable for producing various exterior automotive components such as mudguards, door panels, wheel arches, grilles, trunk trims, front and rear covers, and outside car door trims. Automotive injection molding is an important manufacturing process in the automotive industry, where safety, consistency, and quality are critical.

The automobile end-use category accounts for a sizable portion of the injection molding machine market. A variety of automobile parts, such as outer body panels, bumpers, spoilers, dashboards, and electrical housings, are made using plastic injection molding machines. Many automotive interior parts are manufactured using plastic injection molding as well as the instrumentation components, interior surfaces, glove boxes, dashboard faceplates, air vents, and other items. Rapid growth in demand for automotive components has boosted global automobile production, resulting in a high demand for injection-molded parts in the automotive industry.

Plastic injection molding is utilized for the formation of plastic packaging for a variety of applications and in a variety of forms. The injection method is used to manufacture food and beverage containers, creatively designed body care packaging, and even packaging for household chemicals. The plastic injection molding technique solves problems related to barrier protection, handling, product visibility, salability, and aesthetics.

Plastic Extrusion Machinery Market Report Highlights

The global plastic extrusion machine market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 billions in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing penetration of plastics in the manufacturing of consumer electronics is expected to be one of the critical factors for the growth of plastic extrusion machine. In addition, plastic extruded parts are widely used for manufacturing structures & bodies of television sets, video recorders, cameras, and laptops. Moreover, motor housings and interior frames are manufactured using the extrusion process.

The demand for plastic extrusion machine is rising owing to the ability of plastics to be formed into complex shapes and the relative ease compared to metals or ceramics. Moreover, surged usage of engineering-grade plastics for producing pipe, fencing, window frames, plastic films, wire insulation, and deck railing is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Plastic extruded parts provide a solution for high volume and cost-efficiency. The recent trend of lightweight in the automotive industry to enhance fuel efficiency has resulted in increased use of plastic extruded parts coupled with the growing adoption of extruded products in the packaging industry is projected to drive the market of plastic extrusion machines over the forecast period.

The demand for plastic extruded products has been on the rise for several years because of several advantages of the extrusion process and the rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer goods, telecommunications, and renewable energy. Moreover, the low cost per part, flexibility in operation, high production volume, and compounding ability are the other factors responsible for the growing demand for extruded plastic and metal products.

Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Report Highlights

The global plastic blow molding machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.97 billions in 2022, growing at 3.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High demand for packaged goods in the food and beverage industry, increasing use of plastic blow molding machines in the production of industrial and automotive components, and rising need for plastic packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry are major factors driving market revenue growth.

In addition, the machines are widely used in several applications and sectors including plastic packaging, chemical, automobile, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, edible oils, FMCG, and others. The surge in demand for sanitizing and cleaning products fueled the adoption of blow molding machines to manufacture sanitizers, hand soaps, and hydrogels.

Plastic packaging alternatives are in high demand in the pharmaceutical business because they protect drugs from contamination and extend their shelf life. Plastic blow molding machines are used to create containers, plastic bottles, and vials, often used as packaging materials in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH announced the introduction of the BM 902D, a new, high-performance blow molding machine, in 2021. The machine has a cutting-edge hydraulic system and an intuitive user interface and is built to create massive parts with excellent precision and productivity.

Growing preferences for molded plastic products, rising demand due to the material’s flexibility, rising demand due to the prevalence of low labor costs, and low waste production are some of the factors that will likely propel the growth of the plastic blow molding machine industry over the forecast period. On the other hand, as technology continues to progress, it will create more potential for the market for plastic blow molding machines to expand over the coming years. For instance, Taiwan-based Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., a producer of plastic blow molding machines, offers its fully electric plastic blow molding machines. It is growing in recognition for its high-performance hydraulic power-saving technology.

Key players operating in the Plastic Processing Machinery Industry are –

• Arburg GmbH + Co KG.

• KraussMaffei

• Haitian International

• Milacron

• Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

• ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH.

• Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

• UBE Machinery Corporation, Ltd.

• Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.