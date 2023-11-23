Perfect Gift Ideas are in Neue Auctions’ Online-Only Fine Estates & Collections Auction December 2nd

Beachwood, OH, 2023-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Original artworks by Joseph B. O’Sickey (American, 1918-2013), Larry Bell (American, b. 1939) and Felix Ziem (French, 1821-1911) will headline Neue Auctions’ online-only Fine Estates & Collections auction planned for Saturday, December 2nd, starting at 10 am Eastern time. Any one of the sale’s 416 lots would make for wonderful holiday presents.

“The catalog for our December auction is filled with original art, bronzes, miniature paintings, European collections of antiques and antiquities, carpets and furniture, from fine local estates and collections,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “You’re certain to find something for everyone on your holiday gift list and at an attractive price.”

The large oil on canvas painting by Joseph B. O’Sickey, titled Red Cloth, is signed lower right and housed in a frame measuring 51 inches by 61 inches. It carries an estimate of $6,000-$9,000. Another O’Sickey work, this one not at large at 25 ½ inches by 30 inches (canvas, less frame), is titled Garden with Potted Plants. It should bring $1,500-$2,500.

The vaporized metal pigments on paper by Larry Bell, titled Vapor Drawing (1979), is signed and dated in pencil lower right and framed in plexiglass. The 47 ½ inch by 38 ½ inch work is expected to hit $6,000-$8,000. The oil on cradled mahogany panel by Felix Ziem, titled Sultan’s Caique at Constantinople, is signed lower right and has a panel size of 20 inches by 32 ¼ inches, 25 ¾ inches by 38 ¼ inches as framed (est. $5,000-$8,000).

Ms. Maciejewski described the antiquities collection in the auction as “a major lifetime achievement,” adding that most of the cylinder seals were vetted by W. G. Lambert, a Professor of Assyriology at the University of Birmingham (UK, 1970-1993). “We already have lots of interest in these antiquities,” she remarked. A few sample lots are as follows:

– A Roman carnelian intaglio ring of Jupiter-Ammon, 1st Century BCE, with god’s head in profile facing left, luxuriant curled hair and beard and large curled ram’s horns, in a later hallmarked 18k yellow gold ring, the shank with English hallmarks (est. $800-$1,500).

– An Assyrian amulet seal, circa 2000-1750 BCE, carved stone amulet with carved seal, possibly an image of Ebih-II, with long wavy beard, pronounced brow, carved from red stone, carved intaglio on bottom of a seated god with a beehive (est. $200-$400).

– An Achaemenid cylinder seal, circa 450-350 BCE, banded agate of a convex shape, approximately 48 mm by 14 mm, carved in the “cut style”, depicting an Achaemenid king holding off a stag, as well as a winged lion with a human head (est. $500-$900).

The jewelry category will feature a 21k gold twisted rope bangle bracelet, terminating to engraved, flat triangles and stamped on verso “21k” (est. $1,800-$2,500); and a 19th century European Art Nouveau brooch by R. Koch, made from a mix of gold and silver and set with emeralds, rubies, sapphires and rose cut diamonds (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Furniture will include a circa 1974 Guido Faleschini “Teorama” molded foam sofa for Mariani, comprised of seven modular sections, upholstered in the original cotton velvet and massive at 156 inches long (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a three-panel room divider from the 1920s or ‘30s, the black ground decorated with colorful geometric shapes, and having a pattern of silver painted stripes, the tallest panel 60 ½ inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Decorative accessories will showcase Sherle Wagner chinoiserie bathroom fixtures comprising a drop-in sink Chinese figures and floral sprigs, matching faucet and handles, a hand towel bar and toilet paper roll holder (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a pair of Italian Cantagalli Maiolica lustre chargers, tin glaze with high fire finish, titled Isabella and Philomena, Deruta-style with portraits, 10 ½ inches in diameter (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Lamps and lighting will illuminate the room with a Gabriel Argy-Rousseau pate de verre lamp of baluster form titled La Danse, 17 inches tall, with three bacchic dancers and a spear carried by Bacchus and his followers (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a pair of Murano glass table lamps for Donghia, having tapering clear glass forms with horizontal textured bands with internal inclusions, including shades, 25 inches in height (est. $400-$700).

Sculptures will be led by two untitled works by Cleveland School artists with $1,000-$2,000 estimates. One is a carved and polished white and black marble sculpture on a cast iron pedestal base by Charles Herndon (American, 20th/21st century), overall 70 inches tall. The other is an enameled metal sculpture on a tall pyramidal base, signed to the base by Fred Schmidt (American, 1936-2001), taller than the Herndon by one inch (71 inches).

Fans of china and porcelain will not be disappointed. Herndon, the Hungarian-based manufacturer, will feature china in the Rothschild Bird pattern (est. $1,000-$2,000) and the Blue Garland pattern (est. $600-$1,000). Also offered will be a late 19th/early 20th century Japanese Hirado porcelain bowl with cover, 3 ½ inches tall (est. $300-$600); and two 18th/19th century early Staffordshire pearlware covered sugar bowls (est. $300-$500).

Oriental carpets will be offered in abundance. They include an antique Persian wool Sarouk carpet with intricate floral scrolls and vines on a red field, 15 feet 3 inches by 10 feet 2 inches (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a large Persian carpet, 19 feet 5 inches by 12 feet 4 inches, medium pile wool on cotton weft, with a primary ground color medium plum with dark teal, light blue, salmon and cream, with teal corner guards (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Returning to furniture, two gorgeous Biedermeier pieces should get paddles wagging. One is a 19th century burlwood chest with a rectangular top over four long drawers flanked by turned pendants and raised on bun feet (est. $700-$900). Another is a 19th century mahogany and birch secretaire abattant with molded pediment top over a frieze drawer and a fall front opening to a fitted interior, 67 inches in height (est. $500-$1,000).

A few artists will be making multiple appearances in the sale. One is Robert Natkin (American, b. 1930), whose three untitled lithographs in colors, all from 1986, carry estimates of $500-$700. All three have a sheet size of 42 inches by 30 inches and are signed, dated and numbered in pencil. They’re all housed in brushed silver tone frames.

Another is the renowned American Op Artist Leonard Janklow (1919-2006), who will be represented with five artworks, including a clear acrylic shadow box (title not found), an optic layered piece titled Computer Twin A; an opaque pastel color piece titled Bamboo Split Square; an acrylic plate glass with screen printed opaque acrylics titled Abysmal Lights; and one similar to that titled Perl Abysmal. All have estimates of $1,000-$1,500.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Previews will be held Monday thru Friday, November 27th-December 1st, from 10 am to 5 pm (open late ‘til 7 pm on Thursday) in the Neue Auctions gallery, at 23533 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, Oho.

The auction will be clerked live on auction day, Dec. 2, by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now and posted live on the two bidding sites. Phone bidding is available on select lots. Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding current and future sales. The firm is always seeking quality consignments.

