Paints and Coatings Industry: Manufacturing Ranking and Heat-map Analysis, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Paints and Coatings industry was estimated at approximately 48.16 million tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2030

Grand View Research’s paints & coatings sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Powder Coating Market Growth & Trends

The global powder coating market size is expected to reach USD 24.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period primarily owing to the superior properties of powder coatings over conventional paints including high resistance to corrosion and chipping & abrasion, durability, cost-effectiveness, excellent finishing, and reduced processing time.

Growing purchasing power, high living standard, and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the consumer goods sector, thereby driving product demand for use in applications, such as refrigerators, washer tops and lids, air-conditioner cabinets, water heaters, range housings, dishwashers, microwave oven cavities, and freezer cabinets.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Increasing demand for consumer goods, such as washing machines and refrigerators, in emerging countries like India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand is expected to boost the regional market growth. Growing demand for automotive in emerging economies of Asia Pacific coupled with favorable FDI norms by the governments is expected to facilitate investments in the region.

North America was the third-largest regional market, in terms of revenue, in 2022. The rapid expansion of the automotive industry in the U.S. and concerns regarding VOC emissions released from the coatings used in automobile production are expected to boost the demand for powder coatings.

Waterborne Coatings Market Growth & Trends

The global waterborne coatings market size is expected to reach USD 89.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the rapid increase in construction activities across the globe. In addition, the growing demand for automobiles is also a major factor influencing product demand. Rapid urbanization is considered a key factor responsible for the growth of the market. Rising migration to tier-2 and tier-1 cities are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the construction and automobile industries globally. Increasing utilization of waterborne coatings in such applications is likely to propel the market growth over the foreseeable future. The architectural application segment is expected to have high penetration due to increasing construction & infrastructure activities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Increasing application scope in the architectural industry, such as interior & exterior walls, doors, trims, and facades, is expected to further drive the industry. Stringent government rules restricting Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions and solvent content are also among the key factors boosting the demand for waterborne coatings in the architectural industry. High demand for acrylic waterborne coatings in automotive and infrastructure on account of properties, such as gloss and color retention in external exposure,will support market growth over the forecast years. Acrylic modified Polyurethane (PU) coatings are excessively consumed in automotive finishing owing to excellent exterior durability. PU coatings are widely used owing to intrinsic properties, such as abrasion resistance, toughness, and chemical & weather resistance.

Polyurethane coatings are commercially available in oil modified, two components, moisture curing, and lacquers forms. Increasing PU coating demand in various end-use industries including electrical coils and automotive manufacturing is expected to positively influence market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp decline in the waterborne coatings revenue due to the shutdown of the industry for over six months. In addition, the pandemic slowed-down the industrial activities globally on the account of prolonged lockdowns across all continents. This has negatively impacted the industry growth, as a result, the market witnessed a slump in revenue in the year 2020.

