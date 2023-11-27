Kansas City, MO, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc, a leading provider of roadside assistance services, today announced the launch of its new Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance (MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc) program, designed to provide comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to commercial truck operators and fleet managers.

“We understand the importance of keeping trucks on the road and delivering goods to their destinations on time,” said Mike Peterson, Operations Manager at MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc. “Our new MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Program is designed to help our customers do just that by providing fast, reliable, and professional roadside assistance services when they need them most.”

The MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Program offers a wide range of benefits to commercial truck operators and fleet managers, including:

24/7/365 access to a network of certified roadside assistance providers

Towing and labor services for a variety of breakdowns, including flat tires, battery problems, and mechanical issues

Fuel delivery and lock-out assistance

Trip interruption reimbursement for meals and lodging expenses incurred due to a covered breakdown

In addition to these standard benefits, the MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Program also offers a variety of optional coverages, such as:

Tire repair and replacement

Truck and trailer repair

reefer trailer repair

Heavy duty semi truck trailer towing

On-site fuel delivery

Axle repair and replacement

Spindle repair and replacement

Differential repair and replacement

Kingpin repair and replacement

Brake repair

Wheel bearing repair

Suspension repair

They also offer a 24/7 emergency roadside service.

Emergency medical assistance

Semi truck breakdown assistance, also known as commercial roadside assistance, provides a range of services to help truck drivers get back on the road quickly and safely in case of a breakdown. These services typically cover:

Towing: If your semi truck is unable to move on its own, roadside assistance can provide towing services to the nearest qualified repair facility. This includes towing the tractor and trailer together, as well as heavy-duty towing for larger trucks. Tire repair and replacement: If you have a flat tire or other tire issue, roadside assistance can provide tire repair services or replace the tire if necessary. They also have the equipment and expertise to handle large truck tires. Mechanical repairs: For minor mechanical problems, roadside assistance technicians may be able to make repairs on the spot. This could include fixing a loose belt, replacing a blown fuse, or tightening a connection. Fuel delivery: If you run out of fuel, roadside assistance can deliver fuel to your location. This is especially helpful if you’re stranded in a remote area with limited access to fuel stations. Lockout assistance: If you lose your keys or lock yourself out of your truck, roadside assistance can provide lockout services to gain entry. Winch-out services: If your truck is stuck in a ditch or on soft ground, roadside assistance can use a winch to pull your truck out. Battery jumpstart: If your truck’s battery dies, roadside assistance can provide a jumpstart to get you going again. Emergency supplies: Roadside assistance providers often carry emergency supplies, such as water, blankets, and first aid kits, to assist drivers in the event of an extended breakdown.

In addition to these standard services, some roadside assistance plans also offer additional benefits, such as:

24/7 availability: Roadside assistance is typically available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to help you whenever you need them.

Roadside assistance is typically available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to help you whenever you need them. Nationwide coverage: Many roadside assistance plans provide coverage across the United States and Canada.

Many roadside assistance plans provide coverage across the United States and Canada. Reimbursement for lodging and meals: If you’re stranded overnight due to a breakdown, some plans will reimburse you for reasonable lodging and meal expenses.

If you’re stranded overnight due to a breakdown, some plans will reimburse you for reasonable lodging and meal expenses. Trip interruption coverage: If your breakdown causes you to miss a scheduled appointment or event, some plans may reimburse you for lost expenses.

Here are some of the national tire account companies we offer and their services:

CALL 24/7 commercial truck tires roadside Assistance

Bridgestone Americas is a leading manufacturer of tires and rubber products. The company offers a wide range of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. Bridgestone also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair.

is a leading manufacturer of tires and rubber products. The company offers a wide range of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. Bridgestone also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair. Continental Tire the Americas is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Continental also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair.

is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Continental also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Goodyear also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair.

is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Goodyear also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair. Michelin North America is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Michelin also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair.

is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Michelin also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair. Pirelli Tire North America is a leading manufacturer of tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company offers a wide range of tires for a variety of driving conditions, including snow, ice, and rain. Pirelli also offers a variety of other services, including tire maintenance, tire replacement, and tire repair.

These are just a few of the national tire account companies that offer a variety of services. When choosing a tire company, it is important to compare the services offered by different companies to find the best one for your needs.

Overall, semi truck breakdown assistance can be a valuable resource for truck drivers, helping them to minimize downtime and get back on the road quickly and safely in case of an emergency.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible roadside assistance experience,” said Mike Peterson. “Our MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Program is just one example of our commitment to helping our customers keep their trucks on the road and their businesses moving.”

To learn more about the MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Program, please visit www.truckbreakdownassistance.com or call U.S. +1 855-900-0085 Canada +1 647-795-9240

About MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is a leading provider of roadside assistance services to businesses and individuals across the United States. The company offers a wide range of services, including truck repair, semi trailer repair, towing, tire repair, lock-out assistance, and fuel delivery. MTS mobile truck repair Svc is committed to providing its customers with fast, reliable, and professional service.

Contact:

Mike Peterson

Operation Manager

info@truckbreakdownassistance.com