The Leading eBook Retailer EbooksChoice.com Today Announced its Annual Black Friday Weekend Deals

Miami, FL, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — EbooksChoice.com, the leading eBook retailer, today announced its annual Black Friday Weekend deals that customers won’t want to miss. The deals will be available online beginning on Black Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26. Use this promotional code at checkout: EBOOKSCHOICE-TQZD50 to save 50%.

Using Promotional Codes:

1. Write down the promotional code.

2. Add any PDF eBook or eTextbook offered by EbooksChoice to your Shopping Cart.

3. At checkout, enter the promotional code and click the Apply button. The savings will be deducted from your order total.

Avoid Common Mistakes:

1. Make sure you have entered the correct promotional code at checkout. Most codes are in caps, and some are case-sensitive, so the code might not work if you enter it in lowercase. If you copy-and-paste the code, be sure there are no blank spaces before or after that could prompt an error message. And if the code is email-specific, you will need access to that email account.

2. If you begin an order using your promotional code, but do not complete it, your promotion will be placed in your account, and you will not need to enter the code the next time you order. The discount will be automatically applied to qualifying orders.

eBooks are enjoying global success in the classroom, in the business community, with travelers, and the vision impaired. We’re launching this campaign to invite people to come to our site, and “Open an eBook” for free to see just how satisfying it can be to carry titles on New York Times Best-Seller list in their breast pocket or access new reading material from the comfort of their living room.

In addition to the convenience of eBooks, the campaign is also designed to promote the enormous benefits of electronic publication for educators and the disabled. Noteworthy for their ease of distribution to students, strong search capabilities and myriad resources for the learning and sight disabled, eBooks are emerging as an increasingly logical alternative to traditional books.

Jeff Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, is a strong advocate for eBooks as a tool to open access to persons who are visually impaired or learning disabled. Palmer notes that, “eBooks provide both the ability to enlarge the print for readers with low vision as well as have the eBook read the title aloud using text-to-speech software. eBooks open up an entirely new world of reading that was once severely restricted to persons who are visually or learning disabled. We really listen to what our customers are looking for in books, and educational gifts, and we’re thrilled to announce the deals and trends that align with the product selection they want to complete their holiday shopping this year. We are able to reach greater numbers of students far more economically, with some important technical applications in the classroom. Beyond the economic benefits, eBook tools such as the built-in language translator prove to be a valuable asset in many schools. Every child in America should be able to reap the rewards of reading; eBooks can help that cause immensely.”

About Us: EbooksChoice (https://ebookschoice.com) is a customer driven website that is dedicated to supplying a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction electronic books. We have over 4,000 titles in over 100 different categories for instant download anytime and anywhere in the world. We provide a fast growing library with great knowledge from business and beyond, right at your fingertips. Stay current in your professional life with our hand-picked selection of business books or simply relax and savor a book beyond business that spurs your curiosity.