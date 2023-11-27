Ledezma Tile Set To Remodel Website, Offer Enhanced Client Experience

Gilbert, AZ, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ledezma Tile Installation & Bathroom Remodeling, the leading bathroom remodeler of choice in Arizona, has announced plans to revamp its website to provide a better customer experience.

The family-owned and operated company has built up a well-respected reputation offering full bathroom remodels, tile installation, flooring, and countertop installations.

It is now moving forward with plans to overhaul its website to make it more user-friendly, highlight more projects it has engaged in and be easier to navigate. It is also planning to add blogs to give insights into the remodeling space, from ideas to experiences about specific features.

Company owner German Ledezma commented, “The approach will be to ensure that people reading the website get an understanding of the comprehensive services that we provide, our policy and ethos in helping clients give new life to their bathrooms.

“Our core family values of responsibility, integrity, honesty, and respect drive our business and are reflected in our team members and to the job site. We take pride in having built the company on a foundation of kept promises and quality craftsmanship.”

He offered key insights into how their tiling teams are completely dedicated to the task at hand and never walk off the job to hop on to other at the same time. They show up on time every day work hard to minimize the installation process as they transform a client’s bathroom, flooring, or kitchen countertop remodel into the look they want.

Their customer service is far beyond what any other company can offer, with any questions answered promptly to ensure a smooth and stress-free process.

He said: “We know the struggle of dealing with contractors and their responsibility issues! They make false promises, show up late, and hop around projects. Once they show up, they are in a hurry to get to other jobs and perform a poor-quality job on your project.

“We are 100% committed to getting the job done, on time, on budget and to a client’s satisfaction.”

Ledezma Tile’s high-quality, professional and committed approach has been praised by clients in several testimonials. Steven H. said: “Ledezma Tile did an amazing job on our shower after we had some water damage. They always responded quickly whenever we had any questions before our install. They stuck to their price that was discussed during the estimate and to all the work they agreed to do. They showed up on time and did quality work. We love our shower. They even recommended adding finishes that we are so happy with now. Small family-owned businesses will always be our first choice. We will definitely be using them again in any future tiling projects on our homes.”

And Maureen R. added: “Ledezma Tile were awesome from start to finish. Very honest and easily accessible for questions before and during the project. In a day where we have flakey, price gauging contractors and tradesmen, these guys were a breath of fresh air.”

To book an appointment or to review their services:

Phone: 4805261947

Email: german@ledezmatile.com

Website: https://ledezmatile.com