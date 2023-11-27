Ubuy Academy Launches In-Depth UI/UX Design Course for Entrepreneurs

Jaipur, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Learn the fundamentals of UI/UX design at Ubuy Academy and create the best user interfaces and experiences.

Ubuy Academy, one of the leading institutions for IT education, is proud to announce its new UI/UX design course for students and entrepreneurs looking to advance their careers. The course trains you in UI/UX design, from the fundamentals to advanced design concepts, and provides the necessary skills to create stunning user interfaces and experiences.

Why Join the UI/UX Design Training Institute in Jaipur?

There are many reasons to join Ubuy Academy’s UI/UX design course, some of which are below:

Certifications for a Superior Resume

After course completion, you receive a certificate from the Ubuy Academy crediting your work, which helps advance your career.

Comprehensive Learning Path

Take one step at a time to master user interfaces and designs. With Ubuy Academy’s course, you master the art of designing web pages to create immersive user experiences.

Hands-on Learning through Real-Life Projects

Web designing is a competitive sector, and staying ahead implies knowing how to apply various concepts and techniques. At Ubuy Academy, you get hands-on learning through handling real-life projects that teach you more than any course curriculum can.

Placement Offers After Course Completion

Completing the UI/UX design course brings you exciting career prospects. Ubuy Academy offers its students placement for a seamless workforce shift.

What Will You Learn in Our UI/UX Training in Jaipur?

The UI/UX design course by Ubuy Academy covers many topics and is perfect for beginners and novices seeking to upgrade their skills. The main components of the course are:

Overview of UI & UX Designing

This section creates a solid foundation in UI/UX principles and lays the groundwork required for your success in this industry.

UI & UX Principles

The course includes essential web design principles emphasising user-centred design and interactive design strategies for engaging user experiences.

Creating Visual Designs

Students will learn techniques for creating compelling visual elements and crafting aesthetically pleasing designs.

Wireframing

The course teaches ideation and validation processes to outline web or application structures. These processes let you create intuitive user interfaces.

Prototyping and Typography

This unit shows you how to develop design concepts and select typefaces for optimal readability and aesthetics. These concepts are crucial for effective communication and user engagement.

UI Unit Testing

Testing graphical elements and compatibility with industry standards teach you how to create designs that meet user expectations.

Navigation

Participants learn to design user-friendly navigation systems to improve user experience under this segment.

HTML5 Training

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest HTML5 techniques for web formatting and design at Ubuy Academy! This course prepares students with the most up-to-date skills in the field.

Ubuy Academy invites aspiring UI/UX designers, students, and entrepreneurs to upgrade their design skills and career prospects.

