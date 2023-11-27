3 Blockbuster West End Casting Announcements Shaking Up London Theatre

London, UK, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — This week, the London theatre scene is buzzing with major casting reveals, and LSBO is your go-to source for the hottest updates in the world of theatre. Here are three sensational casting announcements that demand your attention:

1. Imelda Staunton Takes Center Stage in Hello, Dolly!

Prepare for a show-stopping performance as Imelda Staunton graces the London Palladium in the lead role of Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! The legendary musical, following its Broadway and West End revivals, is set to captivate audiences from July 6 to September 14, 2024. Directed by Dominic Cooke, this revival promises to revive the magic of a skilled matchmaker’s journey to find love in Yonkers, New York City. Secure your Hello, Dolly! theatre tickets for this limited run and stay tuned to LSBO for exclusive updates.

2. Sheridan Smith Lights Up Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre

British icon Sheridan Smith takes the stage in a dazzling new production of Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre, starting from March 6, 2024. Following her acclaimed performance in Shirley Valentine, Smith, known for her versatile talent, brings her star power to this musical based on the 1977 film. With a compelling storyline and music by Rufus Wainwright, Opening Night promises to be a hit. Don’t miss your chance to witness Sheridan Smith’s brilliance—secure your tickets and stay updated on further announcements through LSBO.

3. Ruth Jones Joins the Sister Act Revival at the Dominion Theatre

Get ready for a heavenly performance as Ruth Jones joins the cast of Sister Act at the Dominion Theatre, running from March 15 to August 30, 2024. Playing alongside the sensational Beverley Knight, Jones takes on the role of Mother Superior in this heartwarming musical. Sister Act tells the tale of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco singer turned nun, and this revival, starring Alexandra Burke and Beverley Knight, promises to be a must-see. Secure your Sister Act tickets now and follow LSBO for the latest updates.

