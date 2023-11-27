Alpharetta Welcomes Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics: A Haven for Children’s Oral Health

Alpharetta, GA, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Alpharetta, a vibrant community known for its family-friendly environment, is excited to welcome a new addition to its healthcare landscape – Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. Positioned as a haven for children’s oral health, the clinic combines the expertise of an experienced orthodontist in Alpharetta with top-notch pediatric dental care, ensuring comprehensive and specialized services for young smiles.

Innovative Care for Growing Smiles

Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is set to redefine oral health for children in Alpharetta. With a team of dedicated professionals, including a renowned orthodontist and a leading pediatric dentist in Alpharetta GA, the clinic offers a unique blend of preventive, restorative, and orthodontic services tailored to meet the distinct needs of young patients.

Dr. Javid Yavari, the clinic’s accomplished orthodontist, expressed excitement about the opportunity to enhance the smiles of Alpharetta’s youth. “We are committed to providing the highest quality orthodontic care in a welcoming and kid-friendly environment,” said Dr. Javid Yavari.

Comprehensive Services for Every Stage of Childhood

Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics takes a holistic approach to children’s oral health, recognizing that early dental experiences play a crucial role in shaping a lifetime of healthy smiles. The clinic specializes in pediatric dentistry services, offering preventive care, dental exams, and treatments tailored to children of all ages.

Dr. Michelle Peart, the clinic’s esteemed pediatric dentist, shared her enthusiasm for creating a positive and educational dental experience for children. “Our goal is to make dental visits enjoyable, fostering a foundation for a lifetime of good oral health habits,” said Dr. Michelle Peart.

State-of-the-Art Facility with a Kid-Friendly Atmosphere

The clinic boasts a state-of-the-art facility designed to make dental visits stress-free and enjoyable for children. From colorful treatment rooms to the latest dental technologies, Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics prioritizes creating an environment where children feel comfortable and at ease.

Both Dr. Javid Yavari and Dr. Michelle Peart expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome from the Alpharetta community and emphasized their commitment to serving as trusted partners in children’s oral health.

Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics invites families in Alpharetta to experience the difference in pediatric dental and orthodontic care. To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, visit https://www.crabappleortho.com/ or call +17707445595

About Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics:

Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is a leading dental clinic in Alpharetta, GA, offering specialized pediatric dental and orthodontic services. With a team of experienced professionals, including a dedicated orthodontist and pediatric dentist, the clinic is committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate oral health care for children.

