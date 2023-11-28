Portland, OR, United States, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Announces Comprehensive Roadside Assistance Services for Semi-Trucks and Commercial Vehicles.

Portland, OR, United States In response to the growing need for reliable roadside assistance services for semi-trucks and commercial vehicles, MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc today announced the launch of its comprehensive roadside assistance program. The new program offers a wide range of services to help truck drivers get back on the road quickly and safely, including:

24/7 dispatch: Our team of experienced dispatchers is available around the clock to take your call and dispatch a qualified technician to your location.

Towing and recovery: We have a network of tow trucks and recovery vehicles strategically positioned throughout the country to provide prompt assistance.

Tire repair and replacement: We can repair or replace flat tires, ensuring you get back on the road quickly and safely.

Jump starts: We can jump start your truck battery, getting you back on your way without delay.

Fuel delivery: If you run out of fuel, we can deliver fuel to your location, preventing downtime and lost revenue.

Lockout assistance: If you lock your keys in your truck, we can gain access to your vehicle and get you back on your way.

Mechanical repairs: We have a team of certified mechanics who can perform a variety of minor repairs on the roadside, such as fixing brakes, lights, and electrical issues.

In addition to these core services, MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc also offers a variety of value-added services, such as:

Trip routing and weather updates: We can provide you with real-time traffic and weather updates to help you plan your route and avoid delays.

Load securement assistance: We can help you secure your load to prevent damage and ensure compliance with DOT regulations.

Hazmat spill response: We have trained technicians who can safely handle hazardous materials spills.

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc’s roadside assistance program is designed to provide peace of mind to truck drivers and fleet managers. With our comprehensive network of service providers and our commitment to providing fast, reliable service, we can help you get back on the road quickly and safely, minimizing downtime and keeping your business moving.

What services does Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance include?

Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance covers the same perils for tractor-trailers, straight trucks, dump trucks, and more. Whether you’re stuck at a loading dock or on the road, you can get the following help:

Vehicle towing: We can arrange to tow your truck and trailer to the nearest qualified repair facility. If you choose to have your vehicle towed to a shop that isn’t the closest one, you’ll need to pay for the extra mileage. You’ll have to cover the cost of any replacement parts applied to your vehicle. Winching service: If your truck is trapped in water, sand, mud, or snow within 100 feet of a road or highway, we can pull it out. Battery jump-start: We can jump-start your battery on the scene to get you back on the road. Fuel and fluid delivery: Emergency delivery is available if you run out of gas, oil, or other fluids. You’ll pay for the fuel, but the service and delivery are free. Locksmith service: We will dispatch a qualified locksmith if your keys are lost, stolen, or accidentally locked inside your vehicle. You only need to pay for your keys and the cost to replace them. Flat-tire service: If you have a flat, a roadside professional can replace your tire at the scene at no cost if you have a spare.

Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance can be used throughout the United States and in 10 Canadian provinces, regardless of the policy state, and the coverage is available to local, regional and long-haul truckers.

About MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is a leading provider of roadside assistance services for semi-trucks and commercial vehicles. With a nationwide network of service providers and a team of experienced professionals, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service. Our goal is to help truck drivers and fleet managers keep their businesses running smoothly by providing them with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that they have reliable roadside assistance on call 24/7.

Contact:

Mike Smith

Operation Manager

mobiletrucksrepairs@gmail.com

(844) 888-7587