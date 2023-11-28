Melbourne Flood Master Announces 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration in Montrose

Montrose, Australia, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leading water damage restoration company in Montrose, helps homeowners and businesses recover from water damage events. The company provides 24/7 emergency response for water extraction, mold remediation, structural drying and repairs.

With over 25 years of experience, Melbourne Flood Master’s certified technicians are equipped to handle any type of water damage, from clean water to black water. The company is accredited by the IICRC and uses state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques to restore properties to pre-loss condition.

“Water damage events are traumatic, and people often don’t know where to turn during an emergency,” said owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “We aim to provide swift, effective response and help people through the restoration process every step of the way. Our goal is to make people feel safe in their homes and workplaces again.

Melbourne Flood Master offers the following services:

•Water extraction and drying: Using powerful pumps and dehumidifiers, technicians extract standing water and moisture from the property. Carpet, flooring, walls and contents are thoroughly dried.

•Mold remediation: The source of moisture that led to mold growth is addressed. Then, technicians clean or remove and dispose of mold-infested materials properly. They treat the area to inhibit future mold growth.

Structural repairs: Any damage to walls, floors, ceilings, etc. are repaired or rebuilt to restore structural integrity.• Contents cleaning and restoration: Furniture, documents, electronics, clothing, and other belongings are cleaned, dried and deodorized. Some items may require professional restoration. • Sanitization and deodorization: The property is disinfected and deodorized for health and safety using EPA-registered products. Air scrubbers remove musty smells.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master provides water damage restoration and repair services to residential and commercial properties in Montrose. The company is fully licensed, insured and certified in water damage restoration. For emergency response call +61 481 971 183or visit website.​

