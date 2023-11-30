The Global Tactical Communication Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tactical communication market looks promising with opportunities in the command & control, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), situational awareness, and routine operations market. The global tactical communication market is expected to reach an estimated $19.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing investment in defense expenditure, increased need for essential communication services, and shift from analog to digital radio communication devices.

In this market, airborne, ground, naval, and space are the major segments of tactical communication market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that sapce is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, command and control will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Datron World Communications, Tactical Communications Group LLC., Rohde & Schwarz, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation are the major suppliers in the tactical communication market.

