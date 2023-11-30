Lucintel Forecasts Global Self-Healing Networks Market to Reach $5.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global self-healing networks market looks promising with opportunities in the IT and telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, and education markets. The global self-healing networks market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 34.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for a highly available network, utilizing cloud computing, and rise in online threats.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in self-healing networks market to 2030 by component (solution and services), network type (physical, virtual, and hybrid), end use industry (IT and telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, education, and others), application (network provisioning, network bandwidth monitoring, network traffic management, network access control, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, solution and services are the major segments of self-healing networks market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that services is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of its fundamental to assisting clients in maximizing the advantages of self-healing networking solutions

Within this market, IT and telecom will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for constant network connectivity, especially in vital sectors like banking, transportation, and healthcare

Fortra LLC, Ivanti, VMware, CommScope , Nokia, IBM Corporation, Versa Networks, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, and Appnomic are the major suppliers in the self-healing networks market.

