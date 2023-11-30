Lucintel Forecasts Global Remote Towers Market to Reach $1.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global remote towers market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization markets. The global remote towers market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising air passenger traffic driving the need for emerging airlines, increasing capital flow into the aviation sector, and rising situational awarness among the for pilots and controllers for digital awareness.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in remote towers market to 2030 by operation type (single / sequential, multiple/ simultaneous, contigency, and supplementary remote tower), material (airport equipment, remote tower module, and solutions & software), application (communication, information & control, flight data handling, and surveillance, and visualization), end use (military airport and commercial airport), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, single / sequential, multiple/ simultaneous, contigency, and supplementary remote tower are the major segments of remote towers market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that multiple is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, communication will remain the largest segment.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Rohde & Schwarz, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales, Searidge Technologies, Leidos, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, Indra Sistemas, Adacel, Leonardo, Becker Avionics, and Frequentis are the major suppliers in the remote towers market.

