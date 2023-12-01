Emerging Applications of Cancer Diagnostics: Market Analysis 2023-2030

Cancer Diagnostics Industry | Forecast 2030

Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book – Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Lung Cancer Diagnostic, Liver Cancer Diagnostic, Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic and Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market

The global cancer diagnostics market is combine to account for USD 45.66 billion revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 89.02 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 5.97% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Access the Global Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Cancer Diagnostics Industry USD 45.66 billion in 2022 5.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Breast Cancer Diagnostic Market Size USD 16.26 billion in 2022 7.24% CAGR (2023-2030)

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size USD 4.55 billion in 2022 5.65% CAGR (2023-2030)

Lung Cancer Diagnostic Market Size USD 10.82 billion in 2022 7.59% CAGR (2023-2030)

Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Size USD 5.99 billion in 2022 5.96% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Size USD 3.63 billion in 2022 5.43% CAGR (2023-2030)

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market Size USD 4.41 billion in 2022 4.93% CAGR (2023-2030)

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is largely attributable to the increasing geriatric population exposed to the risk of breast cancer and early detection coupled with increasing awareness about breast cancer.

The introduction of 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis, which is more accurate than 2D mammography, supports market growth. This advanced technology can detect 40.0% more cancers than 2D mammograms and reduce patient recalls. Rapid technological advancements are a major factor expected to drive the market over the coming years.

Companies are adopting strategies that allow them to use their resources to aid in the development of new products, as well as enhance their supply chain. In November 2019, Exact Sciences Corporation announced the acquisition of Genomic Health, which was expected to help enhance the company’s market position and offerings by acquiring its product portfolio. In January 2021, Hologic Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire Biotheranostics for approximately US$ 230 million. Biotheranostics is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics provider for breast and metastatic cancers.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book – Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Lung Cancer Diagnostic, Liver Cancer Diagnostic, Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic and Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Growth & Trends

The global cervical cancer diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The key driving factors include the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, evolving screening technology, and various programs that promote routine check up and screening. According to the data published by the WHO, in 2012, over 270,000 women died due to cervical cancer, majority of which were from the developing countries. It is one of the most common cancer type diagnosed in women. Some of the etiological factors are multiple sex partners, and changing lifestyle, such as drinking & smoking and increased stress levels.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and increasing number of awareness programs are further expected to promote the market growth in coming few years. The National Cervical Cancer Coalition, WHO, CDC, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, are working towards promoting the necessity for early screening of cervical cancer amongst mid aged women.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global lung cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 3,644.6 million by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The development of lung cancer-specific biomarkers is one of the primary factors for the growth of the lung cancer diagnostics market over the forecast period. These diagnostic tools facilitate the personalized treatment approach of lung malignancies.

Various biomarkers are present in the research pipeline. For instance, in November 2015, Epigenomics AG announced the launch of a new blood-based test using DNA methylation biomarkers, the development of which is underway. The initial results of this test revealed a promising outcome in the early diagnosis of lung cancer.

Furthermore, various awareness programs focusing on lung cancer and its associated symptoms are initiated in an attempt to elevate the screening and diagnosis rates inindividuals at a high risk of developing lung malignancies. For instance, November is considered as a lung cancer awareness month across the UK, which is supported by the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Go through the table of content of Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global liver cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 14.67 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.67% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of liver cancer, the technological advancements for diagnosis, and the awareness of screening importance for treatment & survival rate are driving the market growth for liver cancer diagnostics.

According to the American Society of Cancer statistics in 2022, around 41,260 new cases are expected to be diagnosed with liver cancer. It was also presented by Globocan in 2020, that about 830,180 deaths were accounted by liver cancer worldwide. WHO also estimates that chronic hepatitis viral infections are widespread in the population, with hepatitis C virus (HCV) affecting about 58 million people. HCV and hepatitis B virus (HBV) are the most commonly associated risk factors of liver cancer. In addition, the infection prevalence and exposure to other risk factors such as cirrhosis and smoking will upsurge the demand for screening solutions for early treatment & diagnosis of liver cancer to increase the survival rate. Thus, the demand for diagnostics products will boost during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Growth & Trends

The global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Furthermore, the industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period. The introduction of innovative products, coupled with the rising need for early disease diagnosis and increasing research activities to develop advanced diagnostic solutions, is anticipated to drive the global market.

For instance, in August 2021, Immunovia, Inc. received approval from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to start testing patients for pancreatic cancer, using the IMMray PanCan-d test. It is a laboratory-developed test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The market is projected to witness lucrative growth opportunities owing to increased research funding, technological advancements in diagnostic tests, and rising efforts from manufacturers to develop precise testing solutions. For instance, in December 2022, Bluestar Genomics, Inc. announced the initiation of one of the largest clinical trials for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth of the market can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of ovarian cancer and emergence of novel diagnostic products. As of 2018, ovarian cancer had the highest mortality rate of all gynecologic cancers. It accounted for nearly 14,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2018. No specific symptoms render early diagnosis of the disease increasingly difficult. The exact causative factors remain unknown, creating a key unmet need for further research to obtain clarity on the underlying molecular mechanisms.

Women aged 60 years & above have a higher predisposition to it. As it is often diagnosed in advanced stages, treatment options are limited. Moreover, on the basis of race, incidence rates were higher among Caucasian women than African-American women. The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) system is used for staging ovarian cancer. Staging process helps identify ovarian tumors, calculate their size, and detect invasion & metastasis.

Competitive Insights

Key players in this market are implementing various strategies including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and strategic collaborations to expand their market presence. For instance, in February 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced extending its collaboration with Janssen to advance personalized healthcare by focusing on companion diagnostics.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter