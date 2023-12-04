Revolutionizing Restaurant Entertainment: HDTV Supply Launches 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with Cell Phone App and IR Control

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading name in cutting-edge audiovisual solutions, proudly introduces its latest product: 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with Cell Phone App and IR Control. Designed with the diverse needs of the restaurant industry in mind, this state-of-the-art system promises to elevate the entertainment experience for both patrons and restaurateurs.

As restaurants strive to create memorable customer experiences, HDTV Supply’s latest offering sets a new standard in visual content management, providing unparalleled flexibility and control.

Key Features of HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems for Restaurant:

* Stunning 4K Resolution at 30 Hz: Delivering crystal-clear visuals, this system supports 4K resolution at 30 Hz, ensuring a captivating and immersive dining experience for patrons.

* Cell Phone App Control: The dedicated cell phone app empowers restaurant staff to take control of the entire system effortlessly. From content distribution to customization, the app offers a user-friendly interface to streamline operations.

* IR Control for Traditional Setup: For those who prefer traditional controls, the system comes with IR control capabilities. This feature seamlessly integrates with existing systems, offering a familiar method for managing the AV setup.

* Scalability for Any Space: HDTV Supply’s Matrix Systems are designed to be scalable, accommodating the unique layout and size of each restaurant. Whether it’s an intimate cafe or a spacious eatery, the system adapts to suit the specific needs of any space.

* Reliable Performance: Known for reliability and durability, HDTV Supply ensures consistent performance, minimizing downtime and contributing to an uninterrupted and superior customer experience.

Said a spokesperson of HDTV Supply, remarked, “We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking solution to the restaurant industry. Our 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with Cell Phone App and IR Control are not just about visuals; they represent a leap forward in operational efficiency for restaurants, providing a seamless blend of technology and convenience.”

To explore the capabilities of the 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems with Cell Phone App and IR Control, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com