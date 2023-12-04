New Announcement | Dean Infotech Launches CSAT App in Salesforce AppExchange

Posted on 2023-12-04 by in Marketing, Technology // 0 Comments

Orlando, FL, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — We, at Dean Infotech, are very much pleased to announce that we have launched an app in Salesforce AppExchange. We, as an organization, have discovered a new Era of Customer Satisfaction with CSAT Tailored Customer Satisfaction Survey Solution. Our Media Survey Solution makes feedback a breeze, offering an effortlessly user-friendly experience. Say farewell to complexity and hello to enhanced strategies. Elevate your business with simplicity and effectiveness. Join the revolution!

Click on the Link to know more – Automated CSAT Survey

