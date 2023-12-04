Hitek Computer School and ISS of BC: A Winning Partnership for Student Loans

Vancouver, Canada, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Hitek Computer School has entered into a partnership with ISS of BC (Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia) to provide valuable support to students seeking low-interest loans. By working closely with ISS of BC, students can access affordable loan options that can help them fulfill their educational and career goals. This initiative underscores Hitek Computer School’s commitment to making quality education accessible to diverse students, including newcomers to British Columbia.

This Low-interest loan program offers a valuable avenue for students to access the necessary financial support to further their education and career prospects. It aligns with Hitek Computer School’s commitment to enhancing accessibility to its educational programs, particularly for individuals looking to advance their skills and knowledge in the technology sector.

Here’s an overview of this low-interest loan program:

Certification and Training Information: Access information and options related to certification and training programs for various professions, including Healthcare, Engineering, Legal, Business, IT, Education, Social Services, and more.

Career Coaching and Counseling: Receive guidance and support to explore career opportunities within your field or consider career changes, whether related or unrelated to your pre-arrival career.

Mentor and Volunteer Opportunities: Participate in mentorship and volunteer programs to enhance soft skills, gain Canadian work experience, and develop your professional portfolio.

Action Planning: Collaborate with career counsellors to create personalized action plans and employment services tailored to your career goals and success.

Access to Webinars: Benefit from job search and career planning webinars aimed at improving your resume, LinkedIn profile, interview skills, and networking abilities to secure better job offers.

Additional Job Search Support: Gain access to resources, employment services, connections with potential employers, and job opportunities to support your job search efforts further.

Certain eligibility criteria need to be met to avail of the low-interest loans through ISSofBC. These criteria include:

Residency: Applicants must be residents of British Columbia, including remote areas.

Immigration Status: Eligible individuals include Permanent Residents, Naturalized Canadian citizens, and those granted refugee status.

Educational Background: Applicants should have obtained their post-secondary education outside of Canada.

Training Program Duration: If applying for a loan for a training program, it must have a duration of less than 2 years.

Meeting these eligibility requirements is essential to access the financial support provided through the ISSofBC Global Talent Loans program in collaboration with Hitek Computer School.

Hitek Computer School and ISS of BC have established a beneficial collaboration that enables students to obtain low-interest loans for their education. The ISSofBC Global Talent Loans program provides financial assistance to students who enroll in Hitek Computer School courses, helping them achieve their academic and professional aspirations. This partnership reflects Hitek Computer School’s vision of making quality education accessible to a diverse range of students, especially newcomers to British Columbia.

Take the first step towards your academic and professional aspirations. Contact us today to learn more about the financial support available for our courses and embark on your educational journey with confidence. Your future awaits!

About the Company:

Established in 2007, Hitek Computer School offers education and training in Software QA and Software Testing, equipping students for the manual and automated testing of contemporary software applications in alignment with the latest Information Technology standards. The school is certified by the Canadian Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and is registered with the Private Training Institutions Branch under the Ministry of Advanced Education.

Company Name: Hitek Computer School

Address: 1100-1200 West 73rd Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6P 6G5

Phone: 1-800-604-0254, 604-617-0065

Email: info@hitekschool.com