Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dimethylformamide (DMF) market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, electronic, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical sectors. The global dimethylformamide (DMF) market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising use of this substrate among various applications, such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and dyes.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dimethylformamide (DMF) market to 2030 by product type (technical grade, pharmaceutical grade, electronic grade, and others), resin (reactant and feedstock), end use industry (chemicals, electronics, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, technical grade, pharmaceutical grade, and electronic grade are the major segments of dimethylformamide (DMF) market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that technical grade is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising usage as a solvent in the production of a variety of industrial chemicals and resins, such as acrylic fibers, synthetic leathers, and polyurethane.

Within this market, chemical is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing use of DMF in this sector as solvent and intermediate in the synthesis of a wide range of chemicals, such as dimethylacetamide, polyacrylonitrile, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene resin.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to extensive demand for DMF from various end use industries, such as chemical, textile, pharmaceutical, and electronic sectors of the region.

Shandong Huala Hengsheng, Jiutian Chemical Group, Luxi Chemical, Shaanxi Xinghua Chemistry, and Shandong Jinmei Riyue Chemical are the major suppliers in the dimethylformamide (DMF) market.

