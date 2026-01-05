CITY HOME PAINTING Expands Commercial Painting Services for Retail, Office, and Industrial Spaces

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — CITY HOME PAINTING, a trusted Melbourne-based painting company, has announced the expansion of its professional commercial painting services, offering tailored solutions for retail, office, and industrial properties. This expansion strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of commercial space painting in Melbourne, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, durable, and visually appealing commercial environments.

With Melbourne’s commercial sector continuing to grow, businesses are increasingly investing in professional painting to enhance brand image, maintain property value, and ensure long-lasting protection. CITY HOME PAINTING now delivers specialised commercial painting services designed to meet the unique requirements of retail outlets, corporate offices, warehouses, factories, and other large commercial spaces across Melbourne and surrounding suburbs.

CITY HOME PAINTING offers a comprehensive range of commercial painting solutions, including commercial interior painting, commercial exterior painting, spray painting, epoxy floor coatings, and protective industrial coatings. Each project is executed using premium materials, industry-approved techniques, and strict safety standards to ensure consistent results and minimal disruption to daily business operations.

Retail businesses can benefit from expertly painted shopfronts, showrooms, and shopping centre spaces that create a welcoming and professional appearance for customers. Office and corporate clients are supported with flexible scheduling, including after-hours painting, to maintain productivity while achieving clean, modern finishes. For industrial and warehouse environments, CITY HOME PAINTING provides high-durability coatings designed to withstand heavy use, machinery exposure, and Melbourne’s changing climate conditions.

“Businesses across Melbourne are recognising the value of professionally painted commercial spaces,” said a representative from CITY HOME PAINTING. “Our expanded commercial painting services allow us to deliver customised solutions for retail, office, and industrial properties while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”

CITY HOME PAINTING is known for its experienced team of licensed and insured commercial painters, attention to detail, and commitment to quality workmanship. Every commercial painting project begins with a thorough assessment to ensure the correct preparation, coatings, and application methods are used for long-lasting results.

The company provides commercial spaces painting services across Melbourne, including the CBD, inner suburbs, outer suburbs, and locations within a 30-mile radius. This local expertise ensures fast response times, reliable scheduling, and compliance with Australian standards for commercial property maintenance.

Businesses looking for reliable, professional, and cost-effective commercial painting solutions can now access expanded services tailored to their specific industry needs.

For more information or to request a free on-site quote, visit https://www.cityhomepainting.com.au/commercial-painting/commercial-spaces-painting/ or call us at 0450455273.

Contact Us

Call – 0450455273

Email – cityhomepainting@gmail.com