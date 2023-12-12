Integrative Systems Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer to Leadership Team

Itasca, IL, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems, a leading provider of innovative technological solutions, proudly announces the addition of two esteemed professionals to its executive team.

Effective immediately, Mike Stein joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Jay Amond assumes the role of Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Mike, an industry veteran with 30+ years of proven expertise in P&L ownership, product development, brand development, and global market development success, brings a wealth of experience in optimizing operational efficiencies and driving strategic initiatives.

Mike’s visionary leadership and track record of holding executive level roles at renowned industrial firms including Emerson and Crown Holdings, bestowing his expertise into marketing, mergers, strategic planning, technology implementation, and channel management align seamlessly with Integrative Systems’ commitment to delivering exceptional services and enhancing operational excellence.

Simultaneously, Jay steps into the pivotal role of CFO, leveraging 30+ years of financial leadership experience and an impeccable record in financial management. Jay has held CFO and Executive level financial positions in multi store retail operations, wholesale, distribution operations and technology software companies that have experienced exponential financial and multi-unit growth.

Their strategic acumen and proficiency in driving financial growth strategies will play a crucial role in steering Integrative Systems towards sustained financial success and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Jay to our executive team at Integrative Systems,” said Rajesh, CEO of Integrative Systems. “Their collective expertise and strategic vision will significantly contribute to our ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability.”

The appointment of Mike Stein and Jay Amond underscores Integrative Systems’ dedication to assembling a robust leadership team capable of navigating the evolving landscape of technology solutions and fostering continued growth.

Integrative Systems has garnered widespread acclaim for its 220+ years dedication to serving a diverse global clientele across a multifaceted spectrum of services encompassing IBM i (AS400/iSeries), BPCS ERP, Retail MMS, Microsoft Solutions, Back-Office, IT Infrastructure, and Graphic Design Services. With a strong commitment to integrity, impeccability, industriousness, and being impassioned, Integrative Systems has emerged as an exemplar of sustained excellence, consistently achieving extraordinary growth, and establishing an unparalleled reputation within its domain.

