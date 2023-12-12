Twinkl to Make Its Website Free for All Users in India on 1 and 2 December, 2023 for Two Days Only

Sheffield, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — The online educational resource creator Twinkl will make all of its teaching and learning materials free for everyone in India for two days only, on the 1st and 2nd of December, 2023.

Parents, carers, and educators in India can get access to all resources on Twinkl by visiting https://www.twinkl.co.in/ and creating an account.

No special code is needed to avail the offer. Furthermore, no payment information is taken when accessing this offer, and there is no obligation to use Twinkl after the offer has ended. This handy guide can be used to garner more information about Twinkl India’s free day.

The materials available on Twinkl’s website range from activity sheets, e-books and interactive presentations, to online educational apps and AI tools. These cover all core subjects for all ages and include a huge range mapped to all school years in India.

Twinkl is used around the world as a trusted provider of high-quality educational materials. All Twinkl resources are created and checked by current and former teachers and they are used in countries and regions across the world.

For more information, visit https://www.twinkl.co.in/

About Twinkl:

Twinkl was founded in 2010 in Sheffield by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission ‘to help those who teach’.

The company provides high quality, online learning materials and services, which are all teacher-created and checked.

Twinkl offers over 1 million resources, with new content added daily. This ranges from schemes of work and assessments to augmented reality games and much more.

Twinkl is used and trusted by schools and educators in over 200 countries and regions, including primary and secondary school teachers, nursery workers and parents.

Twinkl has over 1400 team members based in its two Sheffield offices and remotely around the globe.

More information can be found at twinkl.co.uk

Our story:

The idea for Twinkl came to Jonathan and Susie Seaton when Susie was working as an Early Years teacher and couldn’t find the materials she needed for her lessons online. As a result, Susie was working evenings and weekends to make resources from scratch.

Speaking to colleagues and friends, the couple found that Susie was not alone in her situation. So, to help other teachers, they began creating and publishing educational resources online from their spare bedroom.

The business grew quickly and organically as educators embraced the high-quality materials. The team grew quickly too, with current and former teachers, as well as experts in content and design soon joining Jonathan and Susie in their mission ‘to help those who teach.’

Jonathan and Susie are delighted that Twinkl is now taking this mission across the world, returning time and energy to educators that is better spent in the classroom with their pupils or on themselves at home.