Art Exhibition Opening “Ode to Everyday Moments”

Ode to Everyday Moments

January 6, 2024– February 2, 2024

Opening: Saturday, January 6, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Artspace Warehouse proudly presents Ode to Everyday Moments, a captivating group exhibition that explores the beauty of ordinary life through the lenses of five exceptional artists. This extraordinary exhibition, featuring Amy Tai, Carl Smith, James Zamora, Mireia Serra, and Michelle Fillmore, promises to transport visitors to a world where everyday experiences are transformed into extraordinary works of art. Transcending the mundane and turning everyday experiences into something extraordinary, this exhibition is a testament to the diversely talented range of contemporary artists. We invite art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to join us in experiencing these exceptional artworks that celebrate the beauty in life’s simplest moments.

Capturing fragments of dreams, memories, and emotions in her surrealist paintings, Taiwanese-American artist Amy Tai blends cultures within her soft and sensual imagery. Tai is fascinated by the intersection of waking life and the dream state through the lens of the female psyche. As a result of exhibiting her artworks at the Manhattan Borough Arts Festival, Amy’s paintings have been showcased in group exhibitions at LIC’s Open Arts Gallery, the San Fernando Valley Arts and Cultural Center, ChaShaMa auctions, and Orange Barrel Media’s Ike kiosks across the country. Her artworks have also been exhibited internationally.

Carl Smith works with a combination of silkscreen printing, collage, and painting. Smith is originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and studied art at The Cooper Union in New York. He combines his own photographic materials with drawings and other narrative fragments where he selects and transmits individual pieces onto a canvas through screen-printing and further completes his works with oil paint. With the use of found images, he tells slightly absurd and humorous visual anecdotes. The process of making these narrative works is what Smith refers to as “drawing with pictures.”

James Zamora is an American artist known for his unique “aisle paintings”. Using different spatial compositions, the artist translates common marketplace imagery into a stylized, elevated environment. Through his artistic practice, Zamora explores the particularity of the relationship between our eyes and perception through the subtleties of our immediate reaction. His paintings investigate current trends and their effects on the consumer. Zamora earned his BFA in painting and drawing from The University of North Texas in 2010, then an MFA in painting from Texas Woman’s University in 2015.

Born in Barcelona in 1973, Mireia Serra aimed to be a sculptor from a young age, but her parents persuaded her to study fashion design instead. Serra graduated in 2002 from the Llotja School of Arts in Barcelona (the same school that took under its wing Antoni Gaudí, Pablo Picasso, and Joan Miró), specializing in iron and bronze. Serra says of her work, “I make figurative sculptures depicting contemporary everyday scenes. I try to reflect my inner world thus expressing moods and desires, feelings, joys, and concerns stemming from my relationship with the world. In my work, I attempt to demonstrate how a piece of fine art sculpture could incorporate into our daily life, linking us with art that inspires and triggers us to contemplate about life and relationship.”

Michelle Fillmore is a photorealistic painter who found her love of oil painting at the University of Las Vegas, where she graduated with a BA in Painting and Drawing in 2015. Fillmore aims to start a discussion about mental health and its inherent stigmas and challenges through her paintings which are autobiographical metaphors. Her tightly controlled photorealistic style is at odds with the chaotic subject matter represented in her imagery. With this technique, Fillmore’s work embodies the beauty in imperfection. Each painting is a celebration of a person’s ability to change and transform. Fillmore says of her creative process, “I paint the things I do partially as a way to take the parts of my past that once made me feel isolated and turn them into opportunities to connect.”

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.

