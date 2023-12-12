Gary Cross of Maher Terminals Named 2024 Person of the Year by NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association

New York, USA, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Gary Cross, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Maher Terminals LLC, has been named the 2024 Person of the Year by the New York/New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association (NYNJFFFBA). Mr. Cross will be honored at the association’s 106th dinner gala on January 31, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

An industry veteran with 45 years in the global logistics industry, Gary Cross has been at the helm of Maher Terminals for a more than a decade. Mr. Cross began his career in 1978 in the safety department of Maher Terminals. From there, he moved to the operations department, where he spent 17 years. He rose through Maher’s ranks from General Manager to Executive Vice President, and in April 2013, Mr. Cross was appointed to his current role of President and CEO of Maher Terminals and Maher Terminals Holding Corp., the marine terminal that Maher developed in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

Operating the largest privately held marine terminal in North America, Maher Terminals loads and unloads two million containers annually for its long-standing shipping line customers, while employing nearly 1,500 International Longshoremen’s Association members and management staff. Furthermore, Mr. Cross is a committed steward of the environment; Maher has dramatically upgraded and electrified its container handling equipment to cut emissions by 62% and reduced its consumption of diesel fuel by 750,000 gallons annually. With respect to emissions, Maher mapped a plan to be NetZero by 2040, a full decade ahead of the Paris Agreement and the target set by Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.

“Gary’s leadership is a reflection of his lifetime dedication to the advancement of the industry. He is passionate about developing environmental and sustainability solutions that not only benefit Maher’s business operations and local port community, but the entire global supply chain,” said Jeanette Gioia, NYNJFFFBA President. “He has ambitious goals and the commitment and tenacity to make his vision a reality.”