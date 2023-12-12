Web3 Gaming Accelerator ICC CAMP by ABGA Officially Launches in Hong Kong, Welcomes Founding Partners and Startups

Hong Kong, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — ICC Camp (Imagine Creation Combinator Camp), an accelerator focused on the Web3 gaming ecosystem, announces its official launch today, with key strategic support from the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA) and Web3Labs.

ICC Camp is dedicated to cultivating, developing and promoting the Web3 gaming industry ecosystem with a mission to nurture and support outstanding entrepreneurs in the future Web3 gaming industry. By providing systematic, high-quality offline courses, abundant industry resources, and offering substantial financial support to its scholars, not to mention leveraging the advantages of its brand, ICC Camp commits to building a strong global Web3 gaming ecosystem network. The first batch of ICC Camp S1 is scheduled to take place in April 2024 with offline courses.

ICC Camp welcomes ecosystem members and core contributors and invites venture capital corporations, public chain ecosystems, CEX/DEX ecosystems, gaming industry professionals and developers, media representatives, player communities, and other groups interested in the Web3 gaming ecosystem to join hands in building ICC Camp and being a part of the burgeoning development of the Web3 gaming ecosystem.



Startups and Founding Partners are Welcome

For startup teams in the Web3 gaming industry, joining ICC Camp offers investment, resource, scholarship and networking opportunities from top and established institutions and groups. For the Web3 ecosystem, such as exchanges, venture capital firms, research teams, Web3 distribution platforms, media communities, or individuals aspiring to become core partners of ICC Camp, joining ICC Camp represents opportunities in specialized investments, branding and promotions, business, speaking, high quality networking and much more.

For collaboration opportunities, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/CjnxRHtvsovefZ449



