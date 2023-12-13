R Systems International Limited Honored as one of the ‘Value Creators’ in Dun & Bradstreet’s ‘India’s Top 500 Value Creators 2023’

Dorado Hills, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — R Systems International Limited, a global technology solutions provider, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the ‘Value Creators of India’ in Dun & Bradstreet’s prestigious ‘India’s Top 500 Value Creators 2023′. This honor is a testament to R Systems’ consistent dedication to creating long-term value for all stakeholders, beyond financial growth.

For over two decades, Dun & Bradstreet India has been compiling an annual list of India’s Top 500 Companies, representing nearly 60 sectors. This year, the focus has been extended to honor the ‘Value Creators’ – companies that have demonstrated significant market value creation and intrinsic value creation in the past five financial years (FY 2019 – FY 2023). R Systems International Limited has been recognized for its outstanding performance across more than 25 evaluation parameters.

“We are deeply honored to be featured as a ‘Value Creator’ in this prestigious listing. This recognition is a reflection of our enduring commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders, through innovative solutions and sustainable business practices,” said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems International Limited.

The publication of ‘India’s Top 500 Value Creators 2023’ was unveiled at a grand summit in Mumbai on 29th November 2023. This event, attended by key dignitaries from the Government and Corporate India, also featured the presentation of over 35 awards across various categories. The publication, highlighting the achievements of R Systems and other leading companies, was circulated among industry and government stakeholders, further emphasizing R Systems’ position as a leader in value creation.

R Systems International Limited extends its gratitude to its dedicated team and stakeholders, whose support and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious accolade.

For more information about R Systems International Limited and its innovative solutions, please visit https://www.rsystems.com/

About R Systems

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to-cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency. Our specialization in Cloud, Data, AI, and CX positions us as the go-to partner for high-tech industry leaders, including ISVs, SaaS, and Internet companies, as well as key players in telecom, media, finance, manufacturing, and health verticals.

Further, R Systems uses its expertise in automation and integration including RPA and No-Code-Low-Code platforms to help enterprises across these verticals achieve their OKRs. Collaborating with renowned software vendors like AWS, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Boomi, UiPath, and others, we craft domain-specific solutions to accelerate time-to-value, ensuring an exceptional customer experience (CX).

We have a three-decade legacy of continuous innovation through applied R&D. Our 4300+ technology experts stationed across delivery centers in India and Eastern Europe, harness their deep understanding of business domains and customer use cases to apply the latest technology stacks in cloud, automation, AI, ML, analytics, and mixed reality.

R Systems’ corporate social responsibility extends to all communities in societies where we exist. Our impactful CSR activities are centered around education sports, environment and community welfare, reflecting a steadfast dedication to making a positive impact. Presently, the growing team of R Systems is strategically distributed across 18 development centers and 25 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, solidifying our position as a global force in technology.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.