Join The PetStars Helping Sponsor a Pet Fund Animal Care

USA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Animal enthusiasts are encouraged to donate just a few dollars monthly through Sponsor A Pet’s fundraising initiative, a platform committed to equipping animal nonprofits with the essential resources they need to save and protect animal lives

Sponsor A Pet is helping to shine a light on the passionate local animal organizations across the US to amplify their impact in local communities.

The mission of Sponsor a Pet is to provide every animal with a loving environment they can call home. Every animal deserves the opportunity to have their basic needs met: food, medicine, and a safe and loving family.

“Our overarching goals are to help animals in need, eliminate kill shelters, animal abuse, and while sharing the stories of the nonprofits and volunteers. We are building a community of positivity to spread our message as oppose to all the negativity that you see out there” said a spokesperson for Sponsor A Pet.

The platform relates uplifting stories of animals who need the public’s help and gives thanks to the volunteers who work tirelessly to help these animals find their forever homes. Vitally, it provides an audience across the US that local nonprofits cannot access.

Those considering donating can donate through Sponsor a Pet. They can choose the amount suitable to help animals and the nonprofits caring for them. Once received, all donations are sent directly to the organization they want to support. Donors will then receive updates on their sponsored animals and hear more from their amazing rescuers!

All donations to Sponsor A Pet’s nonprofit partners are tax deductible, and these pay nothing for their services.

Among the many partners that Sponsor a Pet supports are Locks4Paws, Norsled, Viva Rescue, Barks Rescue, Black Cat Holistic Rescue, Fur and Feather Animal Sanctuary, Huey’s Rescue, ACARF and 4 Dogs Farm Rescue.

You can help rescue animals on the Sponsor A Pet platform in three ways. You can Join the PetStar Club by donating monthly. This allows you to make an impact across multiple communities continually. Most people give between $25-100 a month.

You can support an individual nonprofit or an animal in need with a one-time donation. Funds are sent directly to the nonprofit that cares for the animal.

If you’ve wanted to help animals but haven’t felt like you connected with other companies, this innovative new organization has just the heart to warm your soul.

