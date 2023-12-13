Sport Law: The fastest growing branch of law in Australia

Victoria, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Sports law is a branch of commercial law. This is to be anticipated in a sector that is a key economic driver in Australia, earning millions of dollars in income each years. Sport is one of the world’s fastest expanding companies, thanks to the advent of digital media, internationalisation, and the elevation of female tournaments. With that growth comes a greater understanding of how the law directs and affects the business of sport, resulting in a greater demand for lawyers with relevant skills. The Australian government’s development of a Federal Sports Tribunal, which began operations in 2020, emphasises the significance of the law in sport and the growing need for specialised expertise.

Major sporting events, such as the Australian Grand Final or an international match, require legal counsel in areas as broad as event management, marketing, and intellectual property, as well as the avoidance of tortious lawsuits and the prosecution of on-field criminal attacks. Furthermore, the public attention and financial stakes in sports conflicts can result in litigation within a few weeks of a cause of action forming. The growing number of law journals reporting on sport in North America and Europe attests to the relevance of sports law and indicates some acknowledgment of a burgeoning ‘lex Sportiva.’

What are the legal issues in sports law?

When can an athlete’s contract be terminated for off-field misconduct; when can an athlete be jailed for on-field fierceness; what legal rights of appeal are there for non-selected competitors; when can an athlete be prosecuted for corruption or doping; to whom do team doctors owe a duty of care; and so on. Are athletes exploited illegally by large athletic organisations; Can sport disciplinary tribunals revoke an athlete’s contract; what role does reasonableness and proportionality play in athlete punishment; how can a sporting organisation deal with discrimination accusations; are coaches and clubs legally liable for their athletes’ actions; is it legal to bar an athlete or a member of the public from entering a sporting arena, and when is a referee legally culpable in the tort of negligence? This subject has a significant advantage in that complex legal concerns are explained in a factual environment that most people are familiar with, enhancing meaning, interest, and understanding.

A career in Sports law in Australia

Sports law is a broad and fascinating area. A career in sports law is likely to be varied, encompassing anything from criminal conduct to commercial issues, punishment tribunals, and copyright. As a result, it provides a platform for attorneys of various disciplines to channel their passion for sports into the framework of their profession. While the evolution of the profession may make it simpler for law graduates to become sports lawyers, it is not always an easy road. It is a difficult industry to break into; you must be in the right place at the right time.

For university students interested in a future as sports lawyers, the first step is to get involved in the field. So, join the committee of whichever sports club you belong to. You may serve on the tribunal, make regulations for the organisation, or participate on a board. All of this provides you with direct knowledge of what is going on, as well as vital relationships and networks. Most successful people have extensive networks. While many people associate sports law with spending time with celebrity clients and watching games.

