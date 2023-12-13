#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, Caribbean!: A Children’s Picture Book Travel Cruise Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 1)

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, Caribbean!: A Children’s Picture Book Travel Cruise Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 1), which was pre-released Tuesday, November 16th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and achieved #1 International Bestseller in FOUR categories in Three Countries including US, CA & AU. The Categories include Children’s Explorer Historical Fiction, Children’s Explore Europe Books in the US. Children’s Explore Europe Books in CA and Children’s Explore Europe Books in AU. The book also reached TWELVE #1 Hot New Release categories in the US, UK, CA, and AU.

“Hello, Caribbean!: A Children’s Book Magical Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8,” written by Ekaterina Otiko and starring the adorable Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, is a magical book that has become an overnight sensation, reaching the #1 bestselling rank on Amazon in three different countries. With its enthralling narrative and colorful images, this book—the third in the “Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters” series—has enchanted young readers as well as their parents. Otiko’s distinct fusion of humor, adventure, and cultural discovery has struck a deep chord with readers, transforming “Hello, Caribbean!” from a book into a portal to an imaginative and educational universe. This accomplishment demonstrates Otiko’s skill at telling tales that enthrall young readers and foster a love of reading and discovery.

Author Ekaterina Otiko is giving away copies of her well-known children’s book, “Hello, Caribbean!: A Children’s Book Magical Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8,” to women’s and children’s shelters around California over the Christmas season in an effort to share happiness and the love of reading. Aware of the calming and inspirational effects of stories, Otiko’s kind project attempts to make the holidays more enjoyable for people staying in shelters by offering a sense of adventure and escape via the endearing misadventures of Sophie and Stephie, the Travel Sisters. Otiko’s intention to not only share her literary works but also to positively impact the community is reflected in this good deed, especially around the holidays when compassion and charity are most appreciated.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Embark on an enchanting Caribbean adventure with “Hello, Caribbean!: A Children’s Picture Book Travel Cruise Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8.” This fun sailing journey features the delightful Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, and is tailored for young explorers eager to discover the wonders of the Caribbean.

Discover the magic of a pink dolphin quest that’s more than just a story – it’s a gateway to nurturing a love for travel and adventure in your child. With every turn of the page, your child will not only be entertained but also gain an appreciation for different cultures and the beauty of the Caribbean. This book, backed by the vivid illustrations of José Gascón and the authentic storytelling of Ekaterina Otiko, offers a proven and engaging experience for young readers.

The benefits of this journey are manifold:

Ignite your child’s imagination with a captivating story, encouraging a lifelong passion for reading.

Introduce your child to diverse cultures, fostering an early appreciation for the rich traditions of the Caribbean.

Provide a safe and exciting travel adventure right from the comfort of your home.

Featuring certified high-quality illustrations and a story that’s been tested and loved by children worldwide, “Hello, Caribbean!” is an unconditional must-have for your child’s bookshelf.

Don’t miss this opportunity to set sail on an adventure with Sophie and Stephie. Secure your copy today and watch your child’s imagination sail away to the Caribbean!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

