Gardner Kansas Pro Se Dad Collateral Attacking Parental Alienation in Federal Courts by Use of Justice Department

GARDNER KS, USA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Kansas court system is facing a major reckoning as a result of Gardner mothers’ harmful parental alienation campaign. This has led to a series of Johnson County judge and court officer misconduct cases, the loss of a county judge, and a staggering $21.7 million worth of a set of civil rights lawsuits on the judiciary down to the Gardner Police Dept. The fallout has now reached the federal level, with a father of two daughter now opening the door for the Department of Justice to step in and handle the situation in Section 1983 ongoing suit now beckoning the DOJ by motion of intervention of the father under Title IX Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The issue of parental alienation has long been a contentious one, with toxic parents that are unable to see the harm they cause in selfishness using various tactics to turn their children against the other parent. In Kansas, this has resulted in a trail of destruction within the court system, with judges being pulled from bench under accusations with ethics commissions of bias and misconduct. The most recent case involved the county judge who was removed from the bench days ago due to allegations of favoring one side parent endeavor in custody battles against Kansas’ judicial laws.





In addition to the loss of a judge, the Kansas court system is now facing three individual civil suits that are a cumulative damage relief of $21.7 million. The lawsuits each alleges a hierarchy of misconduct affecting civil rights that the court system has failed to protect fathers’ rights and has allowed Kansas mother Janelle Leigh Escalante to use devastating parental alienation tactics without consequence for years. This has led to a federal case being opened, of 2:23-CV02491 Escalante, Wilson, Bell Lloyd being filed and now the case beckoning with the father’s pro se learned skills set to the Justice Department invitation to become involved in addressing the issue of alienation.

The involvement of the Department of Justice is a significant development in this ongoing issue. It signals that the federal government recognizes the severity of the situation and is taking action to address it. This could have far-reaching implications for the entire Kansas court system and could potentially lead to changes in how parental alienation cases are handled. The advancements by the self representing father has even caught notice of Washington D.C. as Pro Publica news agency called the nations judicial system out on Friday December 3, stating in editorial, “a father should never have to stand away from his children simply to offer them protections from other parental toxic behavior when there is a system in place of state courts that should be doing it.”



The impact of this situation may be very far-reaching, the DOJ became interested party in Escalante Vs Burmaster in early November when father Matthew Escalante entered the Kansas high court and shut Burmaster down with a Section 1983 filing alleging large gross acts of judicial misconduct and demanded significant changes in how parental alienation cases were handled in the state. The Department of Justice’s motion to implicate entry and involvement is a crucial step towards addressing this issue of parent harming their children out of hatreds that supersede best interest and ensuring that both parents’ and child rights to due process under amendment 14.S1.5.8.1 are protected in custody battles who should know better. Escalante Vs Burmaster is still litigating and has the potential still put the judge under federal charges of conspiracy and even prison sentence alongside the KS mother. The Kansas judiciary family court system is failing the children of Kansas, and one father shows he would not tolerate it. Much more to see in the coming month in the Burmaster conspiracy story in the 10th District.