Pipe bevelling Solutions portfolio continues to increase at Steelbeast

Burnley, UK, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Steelbeast by JEI Steelbeast.co.uk are proud to launch our latest Automatic Feed, trackless bevelling Machine model ABM30.

With an achievable bevel width up to 30mm, and a variable angle setting of -70°+70°, this machine will produce a machined quality bevel finish on steel plates up 60mm thick.

With many features making the ABM30 a perfect bevelling solution;

Needs no track to travel in both directions with feed speed up to 2 m/min

4 wheels feed drive eliminates hard physical work of the operator

Produces double-side bevels without having to flip the plate enhancing safety and reducing material handling time and expense

Edge to Edge working range

Semi-automatic feed stop at end of the metal sheet

Variable spindle speed

Innovative, robust chip protection solution

Find out more Pipe Bevelling, Pipe Bevelling Tools | SteelBeast® | JEI Solutions

Contact sales@jeisolutions.co.uk or give our team a call on (44) 1706 229490 for more information.

Website link : https://www.steelbeast.co.uk