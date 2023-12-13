Perth Flood Restoration Announces Innovative Solutions For Mould Inspection And Remediation In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Perth Flood Master, a specialist in mold inspection and remediation in Perth, Western Australia, announced today innovative solutions for detecting and eliminating mold growth in properties across the region.

With its team of IICRC-certified specialists, Perth Flood Master provides prompt, effective mold removal and prevention services for residential and commercial property owners. The company utilizes state-of-the-art equipment to identify any visible or hidden mold growth and remove it safely and thoroughly.

“Mold can pose serious health risks if left untreated, and many people are unaware of mold that may be growing in hidden areas of their home or business,” said, Director of Perth Flood Master. “Our team of highly trained technicians has the experience and technology to detect mold, even in unseen places like inside walls or under floors, and remediate it properly according to industry standards.

Perth Flood Master’s mold removal process involves an initial inspection to assess the property, testing the mold to determine the appropriate solution, containing the affected area, and then scrubbing, cleaning and sanitizing the mold. The company also fixes any leaks or moisture issues contributing to the mold growth to prevent it from returning.

For property owners concerned about possible mold but unsure of its presence or extent, Perth Flood Master offers mold inspections and testing. The company’s specialists will thoroughly check the property and take air or swab samples for lab analysis. They can then provide a report on the types and concentrations of any mold found, as well as recommendations for next steps to address it.

“Whether for inspection or remediation, our goal is to provide the safest, most effective solution for eliminating mold,” said CEO. “Perth homeowners and businesses can count on our team to resolve any mold issues quickly and professionally.

